Laura Ingraham Thinks Joe Biden Runs Toronto

Things are frankly terrifying right now, but at least conservative pundits are coming through with asinine tweets for us to laugh at. Today’s treat: a little missive from Fox News’ Laura Ingraham that seems to imply that Joe Biden is … the mayor of Toronto? Or something?

Will Joe Biden do more to protect religious liberty than Donald Trump? Not a prayer. “City of Toronto Bans Catholic Churches From Administering Holy Communion” https://t.co/9oR3YI7Zkf — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) July 17, 2020

I’m no cartographer, but I’m pretty sure the Toronto is in Canada? And Joe Biden is currently just a Presidential candidate and not in charge of health policy in any cities, including those that aren’t in the United States. But knowing facts or accepting reality is something that gets you fired at Fox News, so I assume that Laura just thinks Biden is part of the same Illuminati that controls Toronto maybe? Who knows.

Not the great American city of Toronto! Oh no! https://t.co/6Tq0syUMto — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 17, 2020

did we. did we annex canada. https://t.co/5e00hCUZ1G — shauna (@goldengateblond) July 17, 2020

Joe Biden, mayor of Toronto, must answer for his crimes https://t.co/tsxdC6onLH — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) July 17, 2020

Maybe Ingraham meant to use Toronto as an example here, but it doesn’t read that way. But even so, what she’s saying and implying is even worse than the idea that Joe Biden is responsible for things going on in Toronto. What she’s doing it stoking those reliable fires of religious fear.

The piece Ingraham linked to is a ridiculous attack on public health that claims politicians are using the “COVID-19 hysteria to escalate the war on Christianity.” That’s many kinds of bad. The coronavirus pandemic is not being overblown, it’s not a hoax, and it’s not a weapon that anyone is using in a non-existent war on Christianity. Sharing a cup of wine with a hundred people is a great way to spread disease, and so is a priest sticking a piece of cardboard that’s supposed to be bread in your mouth.

But more insidious is that Ingraham is making a dangerous pandemic into a political issue and setting up a fake conflict between liberals who want to keep people alive and conservatives who only trust Jesus. What’s she saying is not only very wrong, it’s also divisive and dangerous to public health.

And the final capper here? Even the story she’s promoting is a lie.

Toronto is in Canada. And also, that story is a lie. Do better. Be better. https://t.co/jXAmdla5N9 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 17, 2020

But I guess in Ingraham’s world where Joe Biden already runs Canada … anything is possible. Except common sense.

