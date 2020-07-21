comScore

Things We Saw Today: Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s Awesome Wigs Are Joy

By Jessica MasonJul 21st, 2020, 5:37 pm

US Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) wearing a mask to protect herself and others from COVID-19, known as coronavirus, leaves following a vote at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, May 4, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema has been a fashion icon since she took office. The first openly bisexual senator’s bold dresses, coats, signature glasses and coiffed blonde hair prove that being a Senator doesn’t mean you can’t look fabulous and express yourself. But lately, she’s been using her look to make a point about social distancing and keeping away from salons. And she’s done that with some awesome wigs.

Sinema first showed up on the Senate floor in a lavender-pink wig in May. She wore it to make the point that no one needed to go to a salon and risk spreading COVID-19. And it looked pretty snazzy too!

But the Senator wasn’t done (much like coronavirus!). She’s kept it up, and today she was seen rocking a new wig with a particular hue.

This, suffice it to say, got some reactions from the twittersphere.


 

You keep being your fabulous self, Senator, if only for how much it annoys the old, crusty white guys.

(image: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Here are a few other great things we saw today:

What did you see today?

Jessica Mason - Assistant Editor

Jessica Mason (she/her) is a writer based in Portland, Oregon with a focus on fandom, queer representation, and amazing women in film and television. She's a trained lawyer and opera singer as well as a mom and author.