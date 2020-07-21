Things We Saw Today: Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s Awesome Wigs Are Joy

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema has been a fashion icon since she took office. The first openly bisexual senator’s bold dresses, coats, signature glasses and coiffed blonde hair prove that being a Senator doesn’t mean you can’t look fabulous and express yourself. But lately, she’s been using her look to make a point about social distancing and keeping away from salons. And she’s done that with some awesome wigs.

Sinema first showed up on the Senate floor in a lavender-pink wig in May. She wore it to make the point that no one needed to go to a salon and risk spreading COVID-19. And it looked pretty snazzy too!

Per Sinema’s office: Senator setting example of social distancing from hair salons with $12.99 pink wig. — BrahmResnik (@brahmresnik) May 5, 2020

But the Senator wasn’t done (much like coronavirus!). She’s kept it up, and today she was seen rocking a new wig with a particular hue.

Senator Sinema clarifies to @GarrettHaake her new wig color is “Mint Green,” not blue pic.twitter.com/GegeHvqlwt — Ali Zaslav (@alizaslav) July 21, 2020

This, suffice it to say, got some reactions from the twittersphere.

Do men ever get tired of themselves? Asking for a Senator. https://t.co/e8ftW4ErgG — Courtney Milan 🦖 (@courtneymilan) July 21, 2020





To the men who think Senator Sinema wearing a wig is weird: I hate to break this to you… but most of the women you’ve found fantasized about on TV and in magazines have hair tied to and clipped to their heads. — Kristen Keogh-Yurus (@KristenKeogh) July 21, 2020

Incredible, right? Imagine being a statesperson AND interesting. So few achieve either, let alone both. https://t.co/pS1lRGwRL4 — Meg! at home! away from you! (@mreils) July 21, 2020

You keep being your fabulous self, Senator, if only for how much it annoys the old, crusty white guys.

(image: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

