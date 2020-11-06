Go Ahead. Let Your Steve Kornacki Thirst Thrive.

Our thirst for Steve Kornacki is currently at an all-time high. While it started as a small crawl with “Are we tired or is he really something else?” we’re now at full stan Twitter levels for MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki.

With a plethora of tweets about how much we all are obsessed with this Gap khaki pant-wearing math wizard, it also shows that America is truly in a state of delirium where we just keep watching the Kornacki cam on MSNBC and screaming for this man who loves to crunch numbers.

Leah Marilla Thomas (a pioneer of Kornacki thirst and my roommate) first compared his hotness to “improv hot,” which, we have further discussed, means basically we all have a “show crush” on Kornacki. (Like when you were a theatre production when you were younger and had a talent crush on the hot lead.)

I am simply a thirst pioneer 🇺🇸 https://t.co/j7HUJVsIeP — Leah Marilla Thomas is harvest now 🍂 (@leahmarilla) November 6, 2020

Last night, Kumail Nanjiani ushered in the next wave of thirst. We’re just in a Kornacki wave pool at this point.

I’m jumping on the @SteveKornacki stanwagon. When you got it, you got it. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 6, 2020

It happened when Kornacki was on his way home for some sleep and decided that, instead, he would sleep when he was dead and headed back into the studio.

Forget grabbing sleep, there’s still votes coming in in PA. I’m heading back to the studio. In the old days, there was USA Up All Night. Tonight, it’ll be MSNBC Up All Night. Come on along for the ride. — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) November 6, 2020

So let’s take a moment and appreciate the Kornacki love that has taken over our Twitter feeds because this is honestly where we are.

We’re up all night till the sun

We’re up all night to get some

We’re up all night for good fun

We’re up all night with Kornacki — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) November 6, 2020

What happens to Kornacki? Do we ever see him again? Or does he fly away with an umbrella like Mary Poppins? — billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 6, 2020

Someone should dump one of those big orange coolers of Gatorade on Steve Kornacki’s head. — 🍁Imani Gandied Yams🍁 (@AngryBlackLady) November 6, 2020

At this point the only reason they’re not calling it is that they want to see how long Steve Kornacki can stay awake. — David Litt (@davidlitt) November 6, 2020

Breaking: Steve Kornacki’s calculator is out pic.twitter.com/kTKQZcoRGr — Vulture (@vulture) November 6, 2020

MY SEXUAL ORIENTATION IS KORNACKI WITH A CALCULATOR — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) November 6, 2020

The Kornacki thirst is a little corny but at least you guys don’t wanna fuck Cuomo anymore — Kate Willett (@katewillett) November 6, 2020

People are calling Steve Kornacki “map daddy” I’m done — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) November 6, 2020

Here for the map daddy. Hopefully, he can sleep soon and take a moment to not instantly fall to the ground from exhaustion.

