Things We Saw Today: Inspirational Komodo Dragon Reproduces All by Herself

In further signs that men are inessential (JUST KIDDING! You guys are great), a female Komodo dragon named Charlie has conceived three babies without the help of a male. Charlie, who resides at the Chattanooga Zoo in Tennessee, was previously paired with a male dragon, but wouldn’t mate with him. Instead, she produced her 6-month-old triplets Onyx, Jasper, and Flint via a process known as parthenogenesis.

According to the Zoo’s Instagram, “Parthenogenesis is a type of reproduction where the female produces offspring without male fertilization. In the wild, Komodo dragons mainly live isolated and often become violent when approached, which has allowed these animals to evolve to reproduce both sexually and parthenogenetically.”

What can we say, we stan a reproductive queen that gets it done all by herself.

(via The Cut)

What are you up to today, Sue Believers?

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com