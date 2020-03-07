Things We Saw Today: Inspirational Komodo Dragon Reproduces All by Herself
To all the dragons, who independent, throw your claws up at me!
In further signs that men are inessential (JUST KIDDING! You guys are great), a female Komodo dragon named Charlie has conceived three babies without the help of a male. Charlie, who resides at the Chattanooga Zoo in Tennessee, was previously paired with a male dragon, but wouldn’t mate with him. Instead, she produced her 6-month-old triplets Onyx, Jasper, and Flint via a process known as parthenogenesis.
View this post on Instagram
Our Komodo Dragon hatchling DNA results are in! *Maury Voice* Kadal, you are NOT the father! In September 2019, we announced that our female Komodo Dragon, Charlie, had become a first-time mother to three hatchlings. At the time, it was unknown if they were a product of breeding with our male, Kadal, or if parthenogenesis had occurred. DNA results show that the hatchlings were, in fact, reproduced through parthenogenesis! The six-month-old brothers named Onyx, Jasper, and Flint, are growing rapidly and doing very well! Although Kadal and Charlie were placed together in hopes of breeding, our staff is very excited to witness this monumental work of nature and be part of such an important conservation program. Parthenogenesis is a type of reproduction where the female produces offspring without male fertilization. In the wild, Komodo dragons mainly live isolated and often become violent when approached, which has allowed these animals to evolve to reproduce both sexually and parthenogenetically. This Saturday, February 29 through Sunday, March 1st, the Komodo dragon hatchlings will be viewable by the public in the Forests of the World habitat building. We encourage everyone to visit us and see them up close! #chattzoo #chattanoogazoo #komododragon #komododragons #komododragonhatching #babyanimals #hatchlings #parthenogenesis #noogagram #chattanoogafun @officialmauryshow #mauryshow
According to the Zoo’s Instagram, “Parthenogenesis is a type of reproduction where the female produces offspring without male fertilization. In the wild, Komodo dragons mainly live isolated and often become violent when approached, which has allowed these animals to evolve to reproduce both sexually and parthenogenetically.”
What can we say, we stan a reproductive queen that gets it done all by herself.
(via The Cut)
- Chance the Rapper and Anne Hathaway are heading on down to Sesame Street. (via Variety)
- Here’s a comprehensive look at the 50 (50!) shows coming to Quibi. (via io9)
- James Wan is working on a Frankenstein-esque horror film for Universal. (via Hollywood Reporter)
- Gina Carano has wrapped up her work on season 2 of The Mandalorian.
- RIP actor Nicholas Tucci (You’re Next, Channel Zero) who passed away at 38. (via Syfy Wire)
- Amblin is developing a Jurassic World live action spin-off series. (via CBR)
- Here’s a guide to finding the perfect D&D dice set for you. (via Autostraddle)
- Take a bite out of this weekend like this emu taking a bite of this banana.
For your enjoyment.. emus enjoying bananas
(Photos by Robin Burton) pic.twitter.com/DCH4fQQZrC
— Foxfeather Zenkova (@foxfeather) March 7, 2020
What are you up to today, Sue Believers?
Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!
—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—
Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com