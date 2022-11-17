‘Knock at the Cabin’ Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, and More

It’s always post-apocalyptic horror that gets the shine and the appreciation. Meanwhile, apocalyptic horror (as in horror that takes place as the “end of the world” kicks off) isn’t remotely as common. M. Night Shyamalan’s new movie, Knock at the Cabin, looks like a satisfying film for those of us who want to see more horror that depicts apocalyptic chaos as it unfolds—such as Fear the Walking Dead, which started at the beginning of the apocalypse. There’s something more terrifying about the level of panic people experience at the start of the end, or what is being described as “the end” (when it’s really not).

With Shyamalan’s latest, there’s already a lot to be excited about. We’re not being kept in the dark in terms of the cast, and the trailer doesn’t seem to give away too much—similar to the way that Barbarian revealed absolutely nothing in its trailer, allowing us to not have a clue what was going to come (unless someone spoiled it for you, then that’s a real shame). But let’s get ready to knock and see what Knock at the Cabin has in store.

Knock at the Cabin plot and release date

Official plot: “While vacationing at a remote cabin, a family of three is taken hostage by four strangers who demand they make the ultimate sacrifice to avert the apocalypse.” – Universal Pictures

Knock at the Cabin looks like it’s a real nail-biting type of horror movie. Let’s be honest: almost anyone would be frightened if random people showed up at their door and started talking about the apocalypse, right?! We’re looking at a February 3, 2023 release date, which is pretty early in the year. Shyamalan’s previous film, Old, hit theaters in July 2021.

What can we learn by watching the Knock at the Cabin trailer?

The fact of the matter is that M. Night Shyamalan is super hit or miss as a filmmaker, though this potential horror gem is based on a novel—The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul G. Tremblay. I’ve yet to read the novel, though most reviews suggest it’s pretty good! It’s unclear how loyal Shyamalan’s film is to Tremblay’s novel, but based on the plot summary from Goodreads, the trailer itself is a faithful adaptation.

I must mention that, on top of being a gay couple and their child, the family comes across as so authentic. That’s not always the case in horror movies, where we often don’t care about one or two of the protagonists.

Who’s in the Knock at the Cabin cast?

Dave Bautista as Leonard

Jonathan Groff as Andrew

Ben Aldridge as Eric

Nikki Amuka-Bird as Adriane

Kristen Cui as Wen

Abby Quinn as Sabrina

Rupert Grint as Redmond

The cast has got some talented folks in it, so we’re not expecting poor performances!

Bonus facts

According to Wikipedia, Shyamalan wrote this screenplay quite fast, which is apparently unusual for him. We’ll see if that paid off for the film or not!

In Knock at the Cabin, four strangers appear at the door, warning of an apocalypse. Four strangers … four horsemen … a little obvious, but still fun.

