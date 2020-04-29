Things We Saw Today: Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts Returns This June to Netflix!
I’m so freaking excited to share that DreamWorks’ Kipo and The Age of Wonderbeasts will return to Netflix June 12, for a second season filled with adventures through the whimsical, weird post-apocalyptic world of Las Vistas.
The cast features Karen Fukuhara (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) as the enthusiastic and curious “Kipo;” Sydney Mikayla (General Hospital) as “Wolf,” a weapon-wielding survivor who knows the ins and outs of the surface; Coy Stewart (The Blacklist) as the happy-go-lucky “Benson;” Deon Cole (black-ish) as “Dave,” a talking insect who has the jarring ability to suddenly age a full life cycle without warning; and Dee Bradley Baker (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) as the adorable mutant pig “Mandu”. Sterling K. Brown (Frozen 2) returns as Kipo’s father “Lio Oak;” Dan Stevens (Legion) as the power-hungry “Scarlemagne;” Jake Green (The Boss Baby: Back in Business) as mod frog “Jamack;” and Lea DeLaria (Orange is the New Black) as Timbercat “Molly Yarnchopper.” Amy Landecker (Transparent) joins as the mysterious “Dr. Emilia.” (via Press Release)
I absolutely loved this show after it was recommended to me earlier in the year (at least I think it was this year—time is strange now) and I’m looking forward to seeing what a second season looks like. Kipo is fun, has amazing music, and isn’t afraid to get weird.
All 10 half-hour episodes of the second season of DreamWork’s Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts will arrive on Netflix worldwide on June 12, 2020.
(image: Dreamworks Animation)
- A fun ode to the (almost) anniversary of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson—post-COVID-19 (via GoFugYourself)
- Swimming! Dinosaurs! (via NatGeo)
-
Hot Toys’ Spider-Gwen and her perfect hair want to soar into your Spider-Versehttps://t.co/BsjMLLHD1P pic.twitter.com/hrCs314bmi
— io9 (@io9) April 29, 2020
- “The opposite of war isn’t peace, it’s creation.” EW shares the oral history of RENT‘s big Act 1 ending number. (via EW)
-
She’s here. The SXSW 2020 Film Festival Collection is now streaming on Prime Video for the next 10 days. pic.twitter.com/VnlVONmu68
— Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) April 27, 2020
- We have missed several opportunities for Smallville’s Lex Luthor, Michael Rosenbaum, to be in the DCEU and I’m distraught. (via Comic Book Movie)
What did you see out there today?
