‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Sets Official Digital Release Date

After arriving in theaters on May 10, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has an official digital release date.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes marks the fourth installment in the Planet of the Apes reboot series and the first to be released after Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox. Viewers had to wait seven years for the movie, which is a sequel to 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes. Meanwhile, the film was the first in the reboot series to finally explore a world similar to that depicted in the original Planet of the Apes, in which humans have become feral and apes have built a powerful empire. However, when one young chimpanzee, Noa (Owen Teague), sets out on an unexpected journey with a human girl, it has the potential to fundamentally change the relationship between humans and apes.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes received largely positive reviews for its stunning visuals and interesting themes. Although 2024 has been a difficult year at the box office, the movie proved to be a moderate success and is currently the seventh-highest-grossing film of the year. Given its success and the long wait for the movie to arrive, viewers are likely anxious to know when the film will finally come to digital streaming.

Does Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes have a digital release date?

Those interested in watching Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes from the comfort of their home will be pleased to learn it now has an official digital release date. The movie will arrive on premium video on demand on July 9. When films first arrive on PVOD, they tend to start at $24.99 for purchase and $19.99 for rental. Viewers can purchase or rent Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes on platforms like Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

Some viewers, though, may prefer waiting until the movie arrives for streaming so they don’t have to pay PVOD prices. While Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will eventually arrive on Disney+ for streaming, it does not yet have an official streaming release date. The good news is that the arrival of a digital release date usually means the streaming release isn’t too far behind. Disney tends to wait around 1–2 months after the digital release date to release its movies on streaming, so it’s possible Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes could also arrive on streaming before the end of summer.

