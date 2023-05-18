Leonardo DiCaprio’s Accent Stars in the First ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Trailer

Martin Scorsese is set to return to theaters with his latest crime drama, the long-awaited Killers of the Flower Moon. The filmmaker is reuniting with two longtime collaborators—Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro—for his latest, a historical period piece based on the non-fiction book of the same name by David Grann.

If you’re anticipating Scorsese’s next film as much as we are, keep reading to learn more about Killers of the Flower Moon.

When will Killers of the Flower Moon be released?

Apple will release Killers of the Flower Moon in select U.S. theaters on October 6, 2023 before expanding nationwide on October 20.

Is there a trailer for Killers of the Flower Moon?

Yes, there is! You can finally watch the first teaser trailer for Killers of the Flower Moon, in which DiCaprio asks hauntingly and pointedly in his western accent, “Can you find the wolves in this picture?” (Spoiler: the wolves are most definitely the white folks.)

Who stars in Killers of the Flower Moon?

Killers of the Flower Moon stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Ernest Burkhart, the nephew of De Niro’s character, William Hale. It’s the third time the two have worked together on a feature film, having previously starred together in This Boy’s Life and Marvin’s Room. Both actors have also famously worked with Scorsese several times: De Niro has starred in nine Scorsese features, while DiCaprio has appeared in five.

Lily Gladstone, the breakout star of Kelly Reichardt’s Certain Women, plays DiCaprio’s onscreen wife Mollie, and Jesse Plemons, who featured in Scorsese’s The Irishman in 2019, as FBI agent Tom White. Brendan Fraser has a supporting role as W. S. Hamilton.

With production taking place on location, Scorsese and DiCaprio met with members of the Osage Nation in Oklahoma in the months prior to filming. In an official statement released at the start of production, Scorsese stressed the importance of making the film as historically accurate as possible. “To be able to tell this story on the land where these events took place is incredibly important and critical to allowing us to portray an accurate depiction of the time and people,” the filmmaker said.

In addition to Gladstone, an actor of Blackfeet and Nimíipuu heritage, Scorsese worked to cast Indigenous actors in Killers of the Flower Moon, including Tantoo Cardinal, Care Jade Myers, Jillian Dion, Janae Collins, and William Belleau. The film also features folk musicians Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson in supporting roles.

What is the plot of Killers of the Flower Moon?

Based on David Grann’s non-fiction bestseller Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders, the film is set in 1920s Oklahoma, where Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio) becomes involved in a series of murders after marrying his wife Mollie (Gladstone), who—along with other members of the Osage Nation—was awarded rights to profits made from oil on Osage land. The film will also look at the FBI in its infancy and its investigation into the crimes.

Scorsese told Collider at Comic-Con that when making the film, it was “important” that he and everyone else involved “immersed” themselves in that world:

“That was the key. When we first got to Oklahoma, the Osage, we had a big meeting with them, and then there was another group of Osage at Gray Horse who made a big dinner for us, and then each one got up and spoke, and I realized that this is the story right here, this is the one. They spoke about what it was like, and how many members of their families suffered and were killed. And yet, these two people that the film is about, were in love.”

What is the runtime of Killers of the Flower Moon?

Ahead of the film’s premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, Deadline revealed the runtime for Killers of the Flower Moon. Scorsese’s first western clocks in at three hours and 26 minutes, which is still three minutes shorter than his mob drama The Irishman.

