Kevin Spacey told Guy Pearce to ‘grow up’ in the creepiest way possible

Kevin Spacey continues to make weird video responses to allegations made against him. At this point, it has been happening for years. His creepy video this time around was aimed at Guy Pearce.

Pearce recently did an interview where he shared that he felt like he was targeted by Spacey as the two film the movie L.A. Confidential. In the interview, he shared “I was young and susceptible, and he targeted me, no question.” In response to Peace’s claim, Spacey posted on social media and shared a video of himself staring straight ahead.

He shamed Pearce, who said he sobbed over what Spacey did to him, for speaking about this in the press. “While I would have preferred not to have to play this out in the media, you obviously have your own reasons for wanting to do exactly that,” Spacey said. “We worked together a long time ago. If I did something then that upset you, you could have reached out to me then. We could have had that conversation.”

Spacey’s victim blaming continued with the disgraced actor went on, telling Pearce to “grow up” after people came to Spacey asking what his response was. Spacey responded to Pearce’s interview less than a day after it went public.

“But instead you’ve decided to speak to the press, who are now, of course, coming after me because they would like to know what my response is to the things that you said. You really wanna know what my response is? Grow up.”

Kevin Spacey’s response is victim blaming

Pearce himself doesn’t want to consider himself a “victim” when it comes to Spacey but he clarified how Spacey made him feel uncomfortable. So Spacey, in turn, yelling at Pearce and telling him to grow up is blaming the person who FELT uncomfortable by your actions.

In the interview, Pearce said he didn’t feel he should be labeled as a victim “even though I probably was a victim to a degree; I was certainly not a victim by any means to the extent that other people have been to sexual predators.” He acknowledged that this situation was different from other allegations against Spacey.

Pearce even went on to give a compliment to Spacey. And yet Spacey latched on to Pearce’s comments about how he felt at the time and how he feels looking back. At the time, Spacey was at the height of his career. Se7en had come out in 1995 and two years after L.A. Confidential, he’d win Best Actor for American Beauty. In fact, he won Best Supporting actor in 1996 for The Usual Suspects.

I say all of this because it shows that Spacey had the upper hand on that set. Guy Pearce was not yet the star we know him to be. Memento would not come out for another 3 years and while he was a young and talented actor, he wasn’t someone who could push back on a Spacey set.

So Spacey saying in his video that Pearce should have said something at the time feels weird and victim blamey to me. That’s not on Pearce to do. That’s on you, Spacey.

