Kelly Marie Tran Shines in One-Woman Book of Mormon Performance for This Year’s Miscast

Every year, MCC Theater’s production of Miscast is a beautiful celebration of theatre and performers that inspire other generations. I know because I was inspired to do my own Miscast in college because of past performances. And what I loved most about this year’s celebration, which helped raise money for the theater, was that the production values of the performances went up tenfold. Normally, Jon Groff and Jeremy Jordan have some terrible wigs and sing “Let Me Be Your Star” from Smash, or Gavin Creel and Aaron Tveit sing Rent at each other and it’s hot, but this year, everyone pulled out all the stops to perform from home, and it was beautiful.

But maybe the most beautiful of all was Rose Tico herself, Kelly Marie Tran, showing us that she’s a triple threat by performing a one-woman duet of “You and Me but Mostly Me” from Book of Mormon. As someone who ALSO chose to do “You and Me but Mostly Me” at my own version of Miscast, I have to say that I respect Kelly Marie Tran that much more for doing BOTH parts.

Tran’s part starts at the 1:53:05 mark:

The song comes when Elder Price and Elder Cunningham are getting ready to spread the word of the Mormon church and Elder Price wants the fame and glory for himself. But obviously, Elder Cunningham is there. He’s just not as important as Elder Price. But what works with Kelly Marie Tran’s is that she showed that she not only could lead Book of Mormon as Elder Price, but she could be her very own Elder Cunningham, too.

There were some other fun performances throughout the night, too, like Annaleigh Ashford performing “The Magical Mister Mistoffelees” from Cats, the reunion of Aaron Tveit and Gavin Creel, Idina Menzel singing “Morning Glow” from Pippin, some of the cast of In The Heights singing “What You Own” from Rent, and a beautiful rendition of “Out There” from The Hunchback of Notre Dame by Jai’Len Josey.

Every year, Miscast shows us the joy that theatre brings to people everywhere. Performers love it so much that they have dream songs that they want to perform that they can’t because they’d “never be cast” as that role, so they get to shine at Miscast. It’s how we got Jordan Fisher singing “I’m Here” from The Color Purple or Jeremy Jordan performing “She Used to Be Mine” from Waitress. It’s how we got Eva Noblezada singing “Go the Distance” from Hercules.

It’s a beautiful celebration, and these performances just show us the power of musicals, and getting to see Kelly Marie Tran do a one-woman show? That’s just the icing on the cake. Who knew she could sing, dance, and act?!

Anyway, hurry up and cast Kelly Marie Tran in a musical.

(image: MCC Theater)

