Keanu Reeves has been a constant dreamcasting choice for many of our favorite heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is constantly on the tip of our tongues when we’re suggesting who he could play, and apparently the star of The Matrix Resurrections has met with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, and the two are working on finding something that works for both the MCU as a whole and Reeves.

When talking with ComicBook.com‘s Brandon Davis, Reeves admitted to meeting with Feige but said that they haven’t figured out a character yet for him to play: “We have met, and [Kevin Feige]’s a cool cat. Yeah. But no, we don’t have anything, gotta find something.”

This isn’t new news. Feige admitted to talking to Reeves to ComicBook.com back in 2019. “We talk to him for almost every film we make,” Feige said. “We talk to Keanu Reeves about. I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

Honestly? I’m ready. Bring him in, Kevin. I need Keanu Reeves in the MCU STAT.

Here are some other things we saw out there today:

The omicron variant is “just raging around the world,” says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert. The White House says President Biden plans to issue “a stark warning of what the winter will look like” for unvaccinated Americans. https://t.co/52s3HMFFYi — The Associated Press (@AP) December 19, 2021

Quidditch wants to distance itself from J.K. Rowling’s relentless transphobia. (via BBC News)

Broadway news: “A Strange Loop,” the Pulitzer-winning musical by @TheLivingMJ, will open at the Lyceum Theater this spring. https://t.co/NDPIazFH0J — Michael Paulson (@MichaelPaulson) December 20, 2021

Trump is vaccinated and boosted and instead of encouraging his “fans” to get vaccinated, he asked them to not mock him for doing so. (via CNBC)

Scoop: Manchin’s private $1.8 trillion offer to Biden included pre-k for 10 years, ACA expansion, & close to WH climate spending #, per sources But it EXCLUDED the Child Tax Credit – cornerstone of WH child antipoverty effort, per sources W/ @tylerpager https://t.co/01TTtM3t4g — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) December 20, 2021

