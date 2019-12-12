comScore

The Keanu Reeves Renaissance Continues With Keanu Day in 2021—Matrix 4 and John Wick 4 Release the Same Day

By Rachel LeishmanDec 12th, 2019, 5:10 pm

Keanu Reeves in The Matrix (1999)

It isn’t a national holiday … yet, but both John Wick 4 and The Matrix 4 are coming out on May 21, 2021. So, you know what that means? It means that we’re going to be living it up with a double-feature of Keanu Reeves movies. For many, the news that The Matrix is coming back in the new era has been going around since its announcement, but pairing it with the release of John Wick 4?

That’s, as the kids would say, *chef’s kiss.*

Here is the thing: Why isn’t there, already, a day dedicated to Keanu Reeves? Or, better yet, why not just give him fourth installments to all his movie franchises and release them on the same day? Bill & Ted 4 can start filming right now and come out quickly after Bill & Ted Face the Music. Get Speed 4 raring to go after throwing together a Speed 3. Friends, we can do this.

Included in this rallying cry is the support from Twitter, where many embraced the idea of a Keanu Reeves double-feature in 2021.

I know that I, personally, am going to be living that double-feature life on May 21, 2021, and so should we all. A life with Keanu Reeves movies is a better life indeed.

(image: Warner Bros.)

