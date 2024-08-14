Katy Perry’s album woes continue as ‘Lifetimes’ video sparks an investigation into potential environmental damage

Katy Perry’s album rollout woes continue, as her latest single, “Lifetimes,” faces an environmental damage investigation over its music video.

143 is set to be Perry’s first studio album in four years. Unfortunately, what should’ve been a highly anticipated comeback album has been marred by controversy. The controversy began before the album or any of its singles were released when Perry decided to collaborate on 143 with Dr. Luke, who was accused of abuse by Kesha. Her decision to work with an alleged abuser was especially surprising, considering 143‘s lead single, “Woman’s World,” was intended to be a female anthem similar to her past hits like “Roar” and “Firework.”

Ahead of the album’s release, Perry released “Woman’s World” and its music video. However, viewers were perplexed when the music video featured Perry and her backup dancers cosplaying construction workers in modified outfits with the camera zooming in on their cleavage before the video morphed into what seemed like an AI fever dream. The singer later clarified that the video was supposed to be satire, but many still weren’t impressed by that explanation. A month later, she released “Lifetimes,” with a much more toned-down music video, but it would ultimately prove almost as disastrous as “Woman’s World.”

Why is Katy Perry’s music video under investigation?

The “Lifetimes” video was released on August 8. The song and video weren’t as controversial as “Woman’s World,” as the song is a lighthearted and catchy tune inspired by Perry’s daughter, which speaks about loving someone for life. The video features Perry riding bikes and boats along the Balearic Islands of Spain.

However, the music video wasn’t as harmless as it appeared. Days after its release, reports arose that it was under investigation for potentially harming the environment. While the Balearic Islands are a popular tourist destination, they also include the protected and well-preserved dune system of S’Espalmador. The dunes are of high ecological value due to the plant life they boast and the fact that they protect the salt marshes. They are credited with making the island of Formentera one of the most well-preserved and attractive places in the Mediterranean.

Perry allegedly filmed her music video right on top of these dunes without authorization. The Environment Department of the Balearic Islands issued a press release on August 13, clarifying that the investigation wasn’t over “crimes against the environment” but was initiated because her production company didn’t seek permission for filming, even though this is a requirement stipulated by the Natural Resources Management Plan and the area is reportedly cordoned off with ropes. It seems the Department is probing the incident to determine whether any damage or crimes did occur.

Perry and her team have not publicly addressed the incident yet. It remains to be seen what the investigation will rule, but it could further expand the list of controversies already plaguing 143.

