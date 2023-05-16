Katy M. O’Brian Is Our Nerdy Fave

There is the Disney big three, the nerdy big three, and Katy O’Brian is on her way to getting both. Someone who already had a Marvel role under her belt as Kimball in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., O’Brian recently made fans both love and hate her characters in both Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as well as her role in The Mandalorian. But the point is that O’Brian is a powerhouse and someone who brings characters to life in such a way that fans just can’t get enough of her work!

Playing Kimball was a smaller role in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and so when I asked O’Brian about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a new character (and joining the ranks of actors who have played more than one character in the Marvel world), she just was excited to get back into it.

“It was pure excitement,” O’Brian said. “I had my role in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. It was so small that I just kind of like, I don’t wanna say bummed because I was grateful for it, but I was like, ‘man, I really hope that I really do get to kind of come back and kick some butt because I just really just wanted to be a cool action character.’ And, so when this role came along, I was super excited. It was a no-brainer.”

O’Brian plays Jentorra in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, a character who is in the quantum realm and trying to fight back against the Kang variant there. She’s a badass, ready to fight to protect those she loves. And O’Brian does it so well. But when I asked what she wanted to do next with her career? “These are complete opposite sides of things, but I would love to do a romcom.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is available on Disney+ on May 17th and is currently available on digital, 4K Ultura, HD, Blu-ray and DVD!

