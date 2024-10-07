‘Karma has been on full savage mode in New York’: Rudy’s law license is dead, JLo’s tour is empty, Diddy’s new dig is an Island cell, and Eric Adams learns who is in-charge

Oh this is rich. Eric Adams, the worst mayor that New York City has even had to misfortune to be governed by, is now officially the first sitting NYC mayor to be accused of a federal crime. You know it’s bad when even Rudy Giuliani has you beat in that department.

What happened?

Another member of the Adams administration has resigned, @NYCMayor Eric Adams confirmed on #MorningsOn1. Adams said Phil Banks, deputy mayor for public safety, handed in his resignation Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/bH0poXefrm — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) October 7, 2024

New York City mayor has been indicted on not one, but FIVE separate counts. One count of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy, two counts of solicitation of a contribution from a foreign national and one count of bribery. According to an indictment that was unsealed Thursday morning, Adams’ is accused of accepting illegal campaign contributions and a conspiracy connected to improper benefits. He also tried, unsuccessfully, to cover it all. Oops, sucks to suck.

Who was he accepting illegal funds from? The indictment has the answer: international businesspeople and members of the Turkish government. How Eric Adams is connecting to Turkey’s political elite is anyone’s guess, but prosecutors claim that he has accepted over $100,000 worth of benefits including stays in luxury hotels and first class flights. Sounds like a certain Supreme Court Justice I know.

Adams is also alleged to have received illegal campaign funds for his first mayoral campaign and his current reelection run. Good luck with that one, Eric. According to prosecutors, Adams accepted “nominee” or “straw” contributions, meaning that the true campaign money contributors passed the cash off to fake donors who claimed that the money was theirs to begin with. It’s a big no-no. How big? Adams is alleged to have received over $10,000,000 worth in straw contributions.

How did Adams respond? He had this to say at a press conference: “I ask New Yorkers to hear our defense before making any judgments”. New Yorkers didn’t listen, and hecklers shouted at him the entire time.

It’s no secret that New York City hates Eric Adams. After all, it was his crackdown on subway fair evasions that led to the shooting of four people after police fired on a man who jumped a Brooklyn turnstile. Eric Adams was also the man who failed to call a citywide state of emergency in September 2023 when half of Brooklyn was submerged underwater due to historic flooding, leading to many New Yorkers and their children to be stranded in flooding office buildings and public schools. He’s also the man who spent untold amounts of the city’s budget to fund an army of R2-D2 looking police robots to patrol the subway platforms, a decision lampooned for being as Orwellian as it was ineffective. In short, Eric Adam’s political goose is all but cooked, and New York City will be better off without him.

