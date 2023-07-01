Karen Allen Isn’t “Unrecognizable” You Joke of a Publication, Daily Mail

When you think of publications that are always a joke, the Daily Mail is high on the list. Often transphobic, racist, and sexist, the publication constantly delivers the worst takes. The Daily Mail also has a mean-spirited streak, making fun of people in a way that is often unnecessary and incredibly rude. Now, they’re coming for Karen Allen for absolutely no reason at all.

***Spoilers for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny lie ahead.***

(Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Karen Allen returns to the Indiana Jones franchise for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny as Indy’s wife Marion Ravenwood, despite the two being separated for most of the film. She comes back in the last few moments when Indiana Jones seems to have lost all hope that he’s back in his own timeline. The moment between them is one that will make fans emotional. I cried both times I watched the movie.

For some reason, the Daily Mail published a piece that, for the most part, is about whether or not Allen was returning for Dial of Destiny. But they decided to use an incredibly gross remark about Allen’s appearance as their headline. Allen was in her 20s when they filmed Raiders of the Lost Ark and now, at the age of 71, made an appearance at the premiere of Dial of Destiny. I saw her there and was so starstruck I didn’t speak to her (because I love Marion most of all).

The Daily Mail claimed she was “unrecognizable.” Weird, since I instantly knew it was her! Must be that I’m not an asshole who pretends that women cannot age.

Literally no less unrecognizable than Harrison Ford if he wasn't constantly in media. ? pic.twitter.com/NKq5Bw7eMc — Anna K ?☀️? (@TheFoxMatriarch) June 29, 2023

Let women age as you do, men! We’re hot at any age

First off, Allen has always been beautiful. And more than that, she’s always been a role model for female fans of the Indiana Jones franchise. Marion Ravenwood was one of the first female characters (along with Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia) that I saw and fell in love with. Both characters weren’t afraid to stand their ground opposite a cocky Harrison Ford, and I loved them for it. And now, to see offensive and gross coverage of Allen is truly appalling.

Karen Allen was not “unrecognizable” in the slightest. I turned a corner, saw her, and burst into excited tears because that was my girl. If you think she was “unrecognizable” then you were looking for a 20-year-old Allen. Women can age beautifully, but because of publications like the Daily Mail, are made to feel bad for it. None of these rags are calling Robert De Niro or Al Pacino “unrecognizable”, I’ll tell you that much.

To that I say this: Actually, go f**k yourself if you’re judging a woman for aging beautifully. This is and will always be a Karen Allen fan account.

(featured image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]