‘Justice for J6’ Rally Fizzles Out With Only a Handful of Attendees

The ‘Justice for J6’ rally, a right-wing follow-up to the horrific January 6 Capitol riots, fizzled out today after only a handful of diehard Trumpers bothered to show up. The few attendees, clad in Trump merch and Hamilton cosplay, were far outnumbered by journalists, police, and other law enforcement officials who mobilized in response to the devastating attack in January which saw five people dead, hundreds of Capitol police officers injured, and $30 million dollars worth of damage to the historic building.

Of course, the circumstances around today’s rally are wildly different. Trump and his family aren’t in attendance, nor can Trump promote the rally due to his social media ban. And much of the pro-Trump audience can’t afford to travel to Washington, D.C. for the event, unlike the January 6 riot which saw plane tickets and bus rides funded by Alex Jones, Publix heiress Julie Jenkins Fancelli, and other right-wing supporters and dark money donors.

There is also no urgency to the planned rally, whereas on January 6 the crowd was motivated to stop Mike Pence from certifying the election results. Now that we’re 9 months into the Biden presidency, it is clear that there is no shadow Trump government, no coup, and no plan. And while the Capitol was woefully unprepared for January 6, there are now security fences and hundreds of armed guards protecting the perimeter.

Cassie Miller, a senior research analyst with the Southern Poverty Law Center, said “There are more hurdles here in place than reasons for people to come out to this event, … People are simply just too fearful after all of the arrests related to Jan. 6 to go out and do this kind of big nationwide event.”

Extremist groups like the Proud Boys warned their members to avoid the rally, claiming the government was “baiting” them to participate. And many more Trump devotees are still facing legal consequences from storming the Capitol in January, with over 600 domestic terrorists facing criminal charges. The Department of Justice described it as the largest criminal investigation in American history.

The rally was organized by former Trump campaign staffer Matt Braynard, who now runs community organizing group Look Ahead America. Braynard said the rally was protesting the harsh treatment of insurrectionists, who he claims were treated worse than BLM and Antifa (note: they weren’t). “This is a purely patriotic exercise of First Amendment rights of fellow humans, fellow Americans who have been denied their civil rights because of their political beliefs,” Braynard said, failing to mention the murders, beatings, and chaotic violence that took place on January 6.

Many took to Twitter to mock those who attended the clown show:

Justice for J6 organizer Matt Braynard – with only a handful of rally-goers present – is being protected by a security guard with a singular air-pod. pic.twitter.com/zde7HavuuZ — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) September 18, 2021

It looks like the #JusticeforJ6 “Rally” could have been an email. pic.twitter.com/YLfxWOiBb4 — Erich with an “h” 🇺🇸 (@ErichinATL) September 18, 2021

The very small crowd size at the #JusticeforJ6 traitorous rally shows the waning influence of the former President. https://t.co/zdf0GCTlFs — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 18, 2021

Yoooooooooo! Scut Farkus, from A Christmas Story, is at the #JusticeforJ6 rally! pic.twitter.com/Ks8KSZYIKm — Jax Persists (@LadyJayPersists) September 18, 2021

They could have held the #JusticeforJ6 rally on a Zoom call. https://t.co/o1qoNBZqxr — L.A. Goldenrod (@LAGoldenrod) September 18, 2021

