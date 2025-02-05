‘Just watch Tom Cruise’: I could watch Adam Scott running like Tom Cruise forever

It is no surprise to anyone who has encountered me that I love Adam Scott. So watching Severance every week feels like a treat. It is made just that much better by Scott doing the Tom Cruise run on the show.

Cruise is known for a lot of things, one being how he runs in franchises like Mission: Impossible. So how does that connect to Severance? Mark S. (Scott) finds himself running everywhere on the severed floor of Lumon this season. And, according to Scott, the way the prepared for the sequence was to literally watch videos of Cruise. Honestly, I can tell.

On an episode of The Severance Podcast with Ben Stiller & Adam Scott, the companion podcast for the series that has both Scott and director Ben Stiller breaking down the episodes, the two started to talk about how much running is happening in season 2. Stiller revealed that the sequence took over 5 months to film because of how they had to rearrange the set. “We shot those 10 different pieces over a period of five months. Each one had a different need in terms of what had to be done with the set.”

Stiller explained in more detail how the shots worked “So there was one where we had to do it completely with green screen and have you on a treadmill and have a motion control camera. There was one where we had to pull one of the walls out, and we were using this machine called a Bolt arm, that’s a motion-controlled robot arm with the cameras on.”

Which then prompted Adam Scott to reveal the funniest information he possibly could have.

We can tell, Adam

When the conversation turned to what Scott did for the sequence, he admitted that he could have trained for it. “Of course, I should have trained. You know what? The training was doing it. I got into good shape from doing all of this running,” Scott said. Which then had Stiller joking about Cruise.

If you think about Tom Cruise running for more than a second, you can instantly picture how it is done. Arms straighter than you’d expect, hands open. It is a testament to Cruise as a performer that it is that iconic of a run. So Stiller’s joke was more a commentary on that but Scott talked about how he did actually study Tom Cruise to prepare. “Which is actually what I did,” Scott said. “Anyone that wants to train for running of any kind, just watch Tom Cruise.”

Look, I’d watch Adam Scott do literally anything but it is really funny to me how much of a nerd for Hollywood and movies he is. He’s just a man who is nerdy and yet ended up getting famous somehow. That’s what warmed me to him back during shows like Party Down and it is why Ben Wyatt from Parks & Recreation is an all time fave.

Adam Scott just loves movies and television and art and it shows. Especially in his Tom Cruise running.

