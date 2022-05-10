We’ve been waiting for the conclusion to the Jurassic World series, and after we left Owen and Claire in Fallen Kingdom, we were confronted with the idea of a world where dinosaurs roamed free. Despite the warning that Ian Malcolm brought, it all backfired, and the dinos that John Hammond brought to the world have now taken over.

In a fun new way of getting ready for the release of Jurassic World: Dominion, fans can now search the globe for some dinosaurs all their own. Want to find some dinos? Well, there’s a new DinoTracker to help with that! The fun new tracker shows some dinos around the world. My hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania currently has a Gallimimus running around the city. When you click on the alert, it says “A herd of Gallimimus stalled traffic on a foggy night on Washington Road.”

If you really wanted to see a Mosasaurus, there’s one in the Pacific ocean! “The cameras aboard a deep-sea survey prospecting platform caught the moment a Mosasaurus collided with the superstructure, before venturing into deeper waters.” It’s a fun way to interact with the movie and also learn about dinosaurs before heading back into the world of Jurassic Park with Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. Ellie Sattler, and Dr. Ian Malcolm!

