The Jurassic World Franchise Is Taking on a New Climate

There is nothing that delights me in the way a dinosaur movie does. Specifically the Jurassic Park franchise, but also just anything to do with dinosaurs really. So I have been anxiously waiting for more Jurassic World: Dominion news because it’s bringing back Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Alan Grant (Sam Neill), and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum). After the ending of Fallen Kingdom, the world is completely different and so that means we’re probably going to see dinosaurs in totally different locales.

But dinosaurs … IN SNOW? Colin Trevorrow shared a behind the scenes look at Jurassic World: Dominion for the professionals’ challenge and honestly, I have a lot of questions. Like can dinosaurs live in the snow? Do they just like still walk around or play in it?

To all professionals in the film, television, entertainment and arts world, join the challenge to post a photo of you in your job. Just a picture, no description. The goal is to flood social media with our profession. Copy this text and post a pic. pic.twitter.com/opWF9zOt9T — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) April 19, 2020

In the picture is Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, who made her first appearance in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and now is reportedly with Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) after the fall of her powerful family during the film. But what’s interesting about the picture is that they’re clearly in a snowy locale and, as we know from the end of Fallen Kingdom, the dinosaurs are just out and about in the world once again.

Thus far, the Jurassic World movies haven’t fallen into the trap that the original trilogy had which was continuing to return to the island. As much as I love The Lost World: Jurassic Park, it was about escaping until … well, the T-Rex was running around San Diego.

With Jurassic World, it’s been about the understanding of what this dino-world was and how it was an unnatural idea in the first place. Those who were directly involved (i.e. Owen and Claire) are trying to stop the evil of the human world from bringing dinosaurs back full time … or at least they tried. I keep thinking about Fallen Kingdom and how people thought buying dinosaurs would be a smart thing but then again, they did make an amusement park with them even after everything went badly with John Hammond’s original idea.

It’s going to be an interesting change of pace because we’ve only really seen the majority of these movies set on the islands (obviously excluding San Diego and most of Fallen Kingdom) but can’t wait to see where the world is now that we’re living among dinosaurs. Finally, my time to live in a Land Before Time movie is here … or well in a movie … you get what I’m trying to say.

(image: Universal Pictures)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com