‘I Am Still’ … trying to get my hands on a Jungkook popcorn bucket

If you miss BTS, there’s no better movie to watch than I Am Still by Jungkook. He hard-launched his solo career when the other members went into the military. Now, all you need to do is get some tickets and buy some popcorn.

Recommended Videos

Speaking of popcorn, did you know that there’s an exclusive I Am Still popcorn bucket and cold cup? While I’m perfectly content with paper bags, this popcorn bucket should pique the interest of any ARMY out there who has Jungkook as a bias.

You can find these popcorn buckets and cold cups for $15 each at your local Cinemark. You can get the set for $24.99. The cups and popcorn bucket aren’t on the Cinemark website, so you’ll have to get them yourself. It will also be available at participating Showcase Cinemas nationwide. Stocks run out fast, so you’ll want to be there ahead of the movie.

In case you weren’t able to get your own popcorn buckets, you can check out eBay. The prices aren’t friendly at more than double, but you might consider it if you’re the type to collect BTS merch. Even the price-gouged popcorn buckets and cold cups are selling out fast online.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy