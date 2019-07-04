Things We Saw Today: Happy 4th of July From America’s Ass

Steve Rogers and his patriotic posterior would like to wish you an exceptional Independence Day, courtesy of artist Brianna Garcia.

Garcia, an illustrator and comics artist who was kind enough to give us permission to feature her rendering of America’s most beloved butt, has many a wondrous artwork to explore over on her Instagram. Often working on Marvel and Disney characters drawn with style and wit, she can be found in artist alleys at conventions around the country.

The picture above, drawn for Evans’ birthday but more than suitable for America’s, is a homage to one of the best moments in Avengers: Endgame, when Cap spoke the words that united a nation.

At the latest ACE Comic Con in Seattle, Chris Evans himself signed off on this celebration of America’s bounty. Garcia shared that a fan bought a print for Evans to autograph: “She told me he laughed and said ‘That’s awesome!'” Let’s hear it for Captain America indeed.

(via Brianna Garcia on Instagram, Twitter, images: Brianna Garcia, Marvel Studios)

It’s the 4th of July! Nothing else happened! At all! Anywhere!

What did you see today, you beautiful firework of a person?

