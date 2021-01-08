comScore Josh Hawley Whining Is Positively Orwellian | The Mary Sue

Senator Hawley Mocked for Saying It’s “Orwellian” to Lose His Book Deal Over Capitol Attack

By Rachel LeishmanJan 8th, 2021, 3:54 pm

Josh Hawley speaks during a Senate hearing.

Missouri’s U.S. Senator Josh Hawley sucks. Our lovely Vivian Kane wrote up why he sucks, and she said it better than I could because I just want to scream in his gross face because he’s disgusting and a disgrace to America as a whole. Due to Hawley’s determination to claim the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent, which resulted in the uprising and domestic terrorist attack on the Capitol building this week, Hawley’s book deal with Simon & Schuster has been canceled.

In a tweet that is truly hilarious, Hawley writes about the “woke mob” of Simon & Schuster and says that it’s “Orwellian” that they are taking away his right of free speech. By that logic, we all have a right to a book deal, right?

Hawley has been loud and proud about his support of Trump and fighting against this election despite the fact that there is no legal proof that there’s a reason to do so. Donald Trump lost. You lose, good DAY SIR.

The internet didn’t let Hawley get away with this nonsense tweet, mainly because of the fact that he incorrectly used the word Orwellian, and for whatever reason, Republicans and Trump fans love to use it as if they know what it means.

I want Josh Hawley gone. I want him to be forced to resign. I want Ted Cruz out, and I want there to be consequences for the actions of these Republicans who sat there and watched the U.S. Capitol being stormed because of this nonsense rhetoric they’re spewing from their ivory towers. I’m tired and I want Josh Hawley to shut up and take the consequences for his action. How very Orwellian of me.

