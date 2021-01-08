Senator Hawley Mocked for Saying It’s “Orwellian” to Lose His Book Deal Over Capitol Attack

Missouri’s U.S. Senator Josh Hawley sucks. Our lovely Vivian Kane wrote up why he sucks, and she said it better than I could because I just want to scream in his gross face because he’s disgusting and a disgrace to America as a whole. Due to Hawley’s determination to claim the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent, which resulted in the uprising and domestic terrorist attack on the Capitol building this week, Hawley’s book deal with Simon & Schuster has been canceled.

In a tweet that is truly hilarious, Hawley writes about the “woke mob” of Simon & Schuster and says that it’s “Orwellian” that they are taking away his right of free speech. By that logic, we all have a right to a book deal, right?

My statement on the woke mob at @simonschuster pic.twitter.com/pDxtZvz5J0 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 7, 2021

Hawley has been loud and proud about his support of Trump and fighting against this election despite the fact that there is no legal proof that there’s a reason to do so. Donald Trump lost. You lose, good DAY SIR.

The internet didn’t let Hawley get away with this nonsense tweet, mainly because of the fact that he incorrectly used the word Orwellian, and for whatever reason, Republicans and Trump fans love to use it as if they know what it means.

In Josh Hawley’s defense, I’d probably see the whole world as Orwellian if I myself was a talking pig. — Kate Willett (@katewillett) January 8, 2021

just met two pigs named napoleon and snowball and it was absolutely orwellian! — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) January 8, 2021

absolutely orwellian that I am getting press releases about Gigi Hadid while I’m literally writing an article about how Nazis and fascists attempted a violent coup this week — Elly Belle, notably not a woman 🔮 (@literElly) January 8, 2021

“It could not be more Orwellian” – A man who tried to upend a democratic election by repeatedly insisting a lie is true, speaking about a business decision made by a private company — Mike Trapp (@MikeWTrapp) January 8, 2021

Orwellian is not a good descriptor for what’s happening here. Orwell actually got his books published. https://t.co/JQWrCvo6P1 — The Daniel Jonestown Massacre (@alex_navarro) January 8, 2021

First the Orwellian woke mob came for Josh Hawley, and I said nothing. /end — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) January 8, 2021

Conservatives need a new word. Not everything that upsets them is “Orwellian.” — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 8, 2021

Hawley’s understanding of “Orwellian” is Alanis Morissette’s understanding of “Ironic” — tammy golden (@tammygolden) January 8, 2021

have to pee again. so Orwellian — Karen Chee (@karencheee) January 8, 2021

This could not be more Orwellian. pic.twitter.com/2mC2pM2bLR — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) January 8, 2021

Wow, I suck?? That’s so Orwellian — Maggie Mae Fish 🐟 (@MaggieMaeFish) January 8, 2021

frankly Orwellian that I am this and not a sunbathing iguana — JP (@jpbrammer) January 8, 2021

The most Orwellian thing about the world Orwellian is how the authoritarians & fascists have adopted it. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) January 8, 2021

Note to my editors: It’s Orwellian to turn down any of my pitches. — Scott Tobias (@scott_tobias) January 8, 2021

Kicked out of Denny’s after shitting in their cash register. Orwellian stuff. — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) January 8, 2021

This could not be more Orwellian. pic.twitter.com/j5fgswH1lV — Super Yaki (@SuperYakiStuff) January 8, 2021

I want Josh Hawley gone. I want him to be forced to resign. I want Ted Cruz out, and I want there to be consequences for the actions of these Republicans who sat there and watched the U.S. Capitol being stormed because of this nonsense rhetoric they’re spewing from their ivory towers. I’m tired and I want Josh Hawley to shut up and take the consequences for his action. How very Orwellian of me.

(image: Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images)

