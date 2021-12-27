Jorts (and Jean) the Cat Continues To Be a Gift To Us All With Their Pro-Union Twitter Account

It’s been about two weeks since we were all introduced to Jorts the cat and his cat workfriend Jean via an “Am I the Asshole” Reddit post.

There was so much to love about that post, from the office that has staff bios and apparently an entire org chart centered around the cats, to the fact that these cats encouraged at least four vaccination holdouts to get the jab, to the well-meaning but entirely overzealous colleague who had taken to putting butter on Jorts when not defending him from “ethnic stereotypes.” (If none of that makes sense to you, you can catch up on the original post here.)

Jorts’ post was the kind of delightful internet animal event that gives us all a burst of collective joy and then typically fades into the background. But this joy has continued, thanks to the cats’ new Twitter account.

At first, the account was mostly just wholesome content—retweets of fan art and other tributes, plus some sweet messages of their own:

Maybe what you like about us isn’t just helper Jean, or buttered Jorts. Maybe you like the story because you agree everyone’s special contributions should be valued and that we are all just great exactly as we are. pic.twitter.com/ZPbk5FBmka — Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) December 16, 2021

Guys, a lot of stuff is really hard, and I know about hard stuff. If I hadn’t been cold before, maybe I wouldn’t know how nice it is to be warm. Just remember you never know when the warm parts are coming pic.twitter.com/bk2deO2GNF — Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) December 22, 2021

Sweet potatoes are nice and warm and healthy just like me. So it makes sense. https://t.co/1UKW1Rt36j — Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) December 15, 2021

The masculine urge to close the very door you’re trying to go through and then mew helplessly from the other side of it until Jean hears you and lets you out. — The Alexandra Erin After Christmas Day (@AlexandraErin) December 15, 2021

But making this account so much more impressive was that in between all the cuteness, Jorts was also proving himself to be a real proletari-cat, posting a ton of staunchly pro-union messages.

update: Jean says all workers need a union pic.twitter.com/Z54ZA23S6i — Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) December 15, 2021

Jean says never cross a picket line,

and I can’t believe the @KelloggsUS orange tiger is being such a rat https://t.co/sncDGuMt8x — Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) December 17, 2021

Jorts also says ACAB.

Jean says dog cops are cops on purpose, horse cops can’t help it, cat cops aren’t real and that you should google LASD gangs — Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) December 23, 2021

Well, mostly.

After a listening session with those directly impacted over at @DoggoUnion, Jean will try to be more open minded about dog cops, even the ones who “just really look like they’re enjoying it” — Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) December 23, 2021

Jorts also refused to cash in on the consumerist demand for merch commemorating the AITA post.

Many of you are asking for ‘Jorts merch’ but you could just use an orange marker and write I LIKE JORTS THE CAT on something you already have. (Also a great gift idea) — Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) December 23, 2021

But if you REALLY want exclusive Jorts and Jean merchandise there is only one way to get the real thing. You go to the animal shelter and say the secret password (“I would like to adopt at least one cat”) and then you adopt at least one cat. The cat is now your merch. Congrats — Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) December 23, 2021

I am so grateful to Jorts and Jean for giving us this beautiful gift of cuteness and anti-capitalist messaging in one adorable sweet potato package.

in this hell world i am so unbelievably relieved and delighted to see the jorts the cat twitter turn out to be 1) legit, 2) not a grift, and 3) using their unexpected platform to be a pro-union, anti-cop mouthpiece — mycelial deathform 🌻🌱 (@dark_earther) December 23, 2021

Jorts and Jeans are like the opposite of a milkshake duck I love them https://t.co/0kFR8W0vZt — Megan Jorts (@Not_MeganFox) December 18, 2021

(image: A cat who is not Jorts by Alexis Ridges from Burst)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]