Jorts (and Jean) the Cat Continues To Be a Gift To Us All With Their Pro-Union Twitter Account

By Vivian KaneDec 27th, 2021, 3:40 pm
 

A closeup of the face of an orange cat looking to the side

It’s been about two weeks since we were all introduced to Jorts the cat and his cat workfriend Jean via an “Am I the Asshole” Reddit post.

There was so much to love about that post, from the office that has staff bios and apparently an entire org chart centered around the cats, to the fact that these cats encouraged at least four vaccination holdouts to get the jab, to the well-meaning but entirely overzealous colleague who had taken to putting butter on Jorts when not defending him from “ethnic stereotypes.” (If none of that makes sense to you, you can catch up on the original post here.)

Jorts’ post was the kind of delightful internet animal event that gives us all a burst of collective joy and then typically fades into the background. But this joy has continued, thanks to the cats’ new Twitter account.

At first, the account was mostly just wholesome content—retweets of fan art and other tributes, plus some sweet messages of their own:

But making this account so much more impressive was that in between all the cuteness, Jorts was also proving himself to be a real proletari-cat, posting a ton of staunchly pro-union messages.

Jorts also says ACAB.

Well, mostly.

Jorts also refused to cash in on the consumerist demand for merch commemorating the AITA post.

I am so grateful to Jorts and Jean for giving us this beautiful gift of cuteness and anti-capitalist messaging in one adorable sweet potato package.

(image: A cat who is not Jorts by Alexis Ridges from Burst)

Vivian Kane - Politics Editor

Vivian Kane (she/her) has a lot of opinions about a lot of things. Born in San Francisco and radicalized in Los Angeles, she now lives in Kansas City, Missouri with her husband Brock Wilbur and too many cats.