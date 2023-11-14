Jordan Peterson Is Now Dressing Like a D-List Supervillain To Spew His Vile Views

Normally I don’t like to come for people’s appearances. It’s mean and shallow and can detract from real substantive criticism. That said, I will make an exception for the always-terrible Jordan Peterson.

Peterson has established himself as a major voice in the podcast manosphere. He has become fairly well known for his disdain for trans people and other right-wing views peddled as pseudo-intellectualism. He also has stupid takes on climate change. Really stupid takes in fact.

The Alliance for Responsible Citizenship—a “think tank” founded by Peterson—had its first conference meetup in London earlier this month. He and other right-wingers came together to pat themselves on the back for denying the risks of climate change. So of course, the also insufferable Bill Maher chose to have him as a guest on his show this past weekend.

It would be hard to find two more guys more unlikable as Maher and Peterson so bringing them together on Real Time With Bill Maher was just too much for me to actually watch—especially since the other guests on that episode were Ted Cruz and Pamela Paul, the author of the New York Times’ horrifically transphobic “Defense of J.K. Rowling.”

My how Maher has fallen. He was always kind of a tool, but he arguably used to make more decent points than horrible ones. Now he is just a talking head for the aggrieved white insecure conservative. All four of the people in that photo are terrible but viewers were quick to note that Peterson had the audacity to come on and spew his cringey, dangerous perspectives while wearing a true atrocity of an outfit.

not the point but: ?????? pic.twitter.com/sVKhp4V4JY — mattie lubchansky (@Lubchansky) November 12, 2023

where does a man even go to buy an outfit like this? does canada have a store for hotel concierges who do closeup magic? did someone start designing a joker outfit and died 60% of the way through? is he a prison guard at a prison that's just for clowns? fascinating pic.twitter.com/uJMkOPXkX5 — america's lounge singer (@KrangTNelson) November 13, 2023

I think we can all feel fine in enjoying this dragging of Peterson guilt-free since he’s not being mocked for an immutable trait but for his deliberate sartorial choices. He chose to wear that outfit. On television!

Lots of comparisons are being made online to the Joker but honestly, I think the Joker looks way better, in pretty much any iteration of the comics, movies, and shows.

petersen showed this to his tailor pic.twitter.com/CgrLDszPHq — Regular Season Perkus Tooth (@_zestymordant) November 12, 2023

bill maher: the woke left has gone too far it’s like the nuts are running the nuthouse!!



jordan peterson [sitting next to him dressed completely head to toe like the joker]: it’s true, technically feminism is the same as al qaeda — dom nero (@dominicknero) November 11, 2023

Looking at the outfit and analyzing it, I just have so many questions. Why is some of the vest buckled but not others? Why the jacket on top, with so many buttons? Why so many layers in general? What is he hiding!? This outfit is as egregious as his views.

(featured image: Chris Williamson / Getty Images)

