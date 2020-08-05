comScore

Donald Trump’s Axios Interview Gave Us a Perfect Meme of Jonathan Swan’s Disbelief

By Rachel LeishmanAug 5th, 2020, 4:16 pm

Jonathan Swan's face

Donald Trump did an interview recently that was absolutely baffling, but then again, it is 2020, so why are we shocked by anything anymore? That being said, it has provided us with some much needed relief on the internet. The more journalist and interviewer Jonathan Swan got into it with Trump, the more we all wanted to tear out our own hair.

Luckily, our own Dan Van Winkle watched the excruciating interview so that no one else had to, but what the interview did do was give us Swan looking absolutely perplexed by Trump’s nonsense, so the internet got to have a field day by making a meme out of it.

2020 is terrifying for a great number of reasons, most of them having to do with President Donald J. Trump. So, things like this interview, where we end up with a hilarious meme, just give us little tiny bits of joy in the midst of the madness, and honestly, whatever. I’ll take my moments of laughter where I can get them.

