Donald Trump’s Axios Interview Gave Us a Perfect Meme of Jonathan Swan’s Disbelief

Donald Trump did an interview recently that was absolutely baffling, but then again, it is 2020, so why are we shocked by anything anymore? That being said, it has provided us with some much needed relief on the internet. The more journalist and interviewer Jonathan Swan got into it with Trump, the more we all wanted to tear out our own hair.

Luckily, our own Dan Van Winkle watched the excruciating interview so that no one else had to, but what the interview did do was give us Swan looking absolutely perplexed by Trump’s nonsense, so the internet got to have a field day by making a meme out of it.

reading the news in 2020 pic.twitter.com/EG9Zr92Qzn — Rachel Heine (@RachelHeine) August 4, 2020

.@nbcsnl I am available and do a bad Australian accent. pic.twitter.com/dqmgeUF8mj — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) August 4, 2020

Cap reading the Sokovia Accords pic.twitter.com/fIObZUekJp — Screen Junkies (@screenjunkies) August 4, 2020

guy on dating app: I’m 6′ 2″

me: pic.twitter.com/JkiPsmDYwv — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) August 4, 2020

Jonathan when I explain why clothes have to go in a pile on the chair instead of in the closet pic.twitter.com/gmSZIjDwG8 — Betsy Woodruff Swan (@woodruffbets) August 4, 2020

me waking up every morning and immediately opening this website pic.twitter.com/iyvztcYQ6m — lucy valentine (@LucyXIV) August 5, 2020

Me seeing my screen time report despite spending every waking hour on my phone https://t.co/RnHptpwTrq — Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) August 4, 2020

When you see a 528 sq ft studio is $1,775 a month. https://t.co/ag1eHRoGgu — kevikev (@KevCoke6) August 4, 2020

Me, reading what I wrote in a draft I haven’t opened in two months: https://t.co/0Ewg2VWeEI — (@JoshuaGrubbsPhD) August 4, 2020

reading university reopening plans https://t.co/ZJggC7mrI8 — Danna Agmon (@DannaAgmon) August 4, 2020

Highschool history students turning to the chapter on 2020 https://t.co/vMVeqcCeKV — Bethanie Blanchard (@beth_blanchard) August 4, 2020

2020 is terrifying for a great number of reasons, most of them having to do with President Donald J. Trump. So, things like this interview, where we end up with a hilarious meme, just give us little tiny bits of joy in the midst of the madness, and honestly, whatever. I’ll take my moments of laughter where I can get them.

