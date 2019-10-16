Jean, Wolverine, and Cyclops Are All Bunking Together, and I’m Enjoying That Information

A lot of my hatred of love triangles can be traced back to one of the most irritating love triangles in comics: Logan/Jean/Scott. Part of the reason X-Men: Evolution is my favorite adaptation of the X-Men ‘verse is that the love triangle between those three is completely absent, because Logan is an adult and the other two are teenagers. More often than not, the love triangle has led to poor character writing for all three of them, especially Scott Summers.

This is why a new development from Jonathan Hickman’s X-Men run has me very pleased.

**Spoilers for X-Men #1.**

In this week’s issue, written by Jonathan Hickman and drawn by Leinil Francis Yu, there’s an image of the Summers family floorplan (which has a very nice design). Who lives in the Summers household? Well, naturally, Scott and his wife, Jean Grey. Scott has taken in his two scoundrel brothers, Havok and Vulcan, and his two alt-universe offspring with Jean, Cable and Rachel.

Oh yeah, also, Wolverine is there, too.

And when you look at the floorplan, as pointed out on Polygon, you might notice that Jean’s room is right in the middle of Scott’s and Logan’s. There is no one sleeping in the bedroom next to Wolverine’s, and next to Scott’s, there is no one there, either. Also, the trio’s rooms share a physical connection absent from other rooms that are grouped together in the diagram.

You know what that means …

Now, I’m not necessarily saying that the reason they all live together is because they are part of a polyamorous triad in which Jean tops them both, because she obviously has the biggest strap of them all, but … What I am saying is that, if that is the case, I’m happy to see it.

When I saw this, I instantly ran to see what I could have missed from other X-Men comics, and Polygon also pointed out that in last month’s Powers of X #4, readers got some tasty gossip from Mister Sinister and his ten secrets, with the fifth one being:

“He’s the best there is at what he does. She’s married with a kid. The husband knows exactly what’s going on, but who is he to point the finger? He’s up to much the same, and more. Maybe this is just the new normal on the mutant island.”

So maybe, in addition to what is going on with Scott/Jean/Logan, maybe sometimes Emma Frost comes on in for a sleepover? Might explain that empty room.

More than anything, I hope this means an end to the claw-measuring contest between Scott and Logan over Jean. Not only is it annoying, but it erases the fact that Jean does love both of them, and if they are both cool with that, there’s no reason for them to compete. Jean isn’t a prize; she’s a person.

Also, the image of Wolverine with his arms around Jean and Scott holding beers and grinning at Scott. I’m just saying … it’s a look. Plus, orange suit Wolverine is his hottest look.

(via Polygon, image: Marvel Comics)

