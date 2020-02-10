Nothing Funnier Than Thinking Joker’s Social Commentary Should Have Given It the Edge Over Parasite
Oh, the irony.
Parasite is a movie that has more twists and turns than an Agatha Christie novel, but with those twists and turns come very poignant conversation points about the rich, how we view those who are less well off, and how all of that can lead to a blood bath of a birthday party.
Pair that with the themes present in Joker, and the two films, while creatively very different, touch on similar topics. So, color me surprised when Joker fans took to Twitter to share their anger over Parasite beating out Joker for Best Picture at the Oscars by … pointing to the importance of its themes.
It comes in the form of … well, the uninformed. A lot of the yelling exists because some people didn’t see Parasite and think that, by extension, no one saw Parasite, which just isn’t true. While, yes, Joker made more money domestically, Parasite still made $157 million dollars worldwide (and $35.5 million in the United States), which is extremely impressive for a foreign-language film.
So why, then, are Joker fans mad when Joker did take home two Academy Awards last night? Because it isn’t the top dog. Unfortunately, not everyone gets their way at award shows, but trash talking Parasite, a movie the complainers did not see that more than deserves the Oscars it took home and more, because Joker didn’t win? It’s not a good look, guys.
And yet, Twitter is filled with angry Joker fans screaming about their lack of wherewithal to actually watch the other nominated films or fake planning a riot because it lost, so … great.
Box office revenue:
Endgame: $2.8 billion
Joker: $1.1 billion
Star Wars 9: $1.1 billion
Once Upon: $374 million
1917: $287 million
Ford v Ferrari: $223 million
Little Women: $177 million
Parasite: $165 million
Last one won Best Picture. #Oscars
— Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) February 10, 2020
Joker was robbed of best picture I see. pic.twitter.com/GMKK1KIDKW
— Cassandra Fairbanks 🕊 (@CassandraRules) February 10, 2020
Am I the only one mad that #JokerMovie didn’t won for best picture?
Also I’m mad that Knives Out wasn’t even nominated which was my favorite movie of 2019.
Joker was the most voted for best picture the most.
— Matt Skywalker #RaimiGang #CloneWarsS7Hype (@MattGordon2019) February 10, 2020
About to go riot because Joker didnt win best picture. Who is with me pic.twitter.com/5WcjopD4CC
— Cassandra Fairbanks 🕊 (@CassandraRules) February 10, 2020
The Joker gets robbed.
Parasite was best Foreign, why best Movie.
A movie nobody has watched pic.twitter.com/SkhKNxoATH
— Aida (@swfhomes_aida) February 10, 2020
Joaquin deserved the win, and so did Joker for Best Picture 🤷🤷 #Oscars #robbed #JokerMovie
— Chandler Ingram (@Chandler_Ingram) February 10, 2020
JOKER WAS ROBBED. UGH PARASITE BECAME SO OVERRATED. F- #Oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/QrsjdMrerm
— JUAL SPOTIFY,NETFLIX,VIU,DLL (@mypottatolife) February 10, 2020
And my personal favorite:
this is legit peaked comedy 💀 he’s so mad😭 pic.twitter.com/I1pmmSXIFs
— khoi – parasite won best picture (@bongjoonwhore) February 10, 2020
Maybe watch Parasite before you make a fool of yourself.
Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!
—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—
Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com