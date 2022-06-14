Johnny Depp Is Already Heading Back to Court for Assault Allegation Following Defamation Case

Just about a week after the jury’s ruling in Johnny Depp’s defamation case against Amber Heard, he is headed back to court after Greg Brooks sued him for assault. While the accusation is unrelated to the defamation case, it is still concerning. The defamation case arose because Heard wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post identifying as a survivor of abuse. Depp was not named in the article, but many assumed it was about him.

British tabloid The Sun published an article calling him a “wife beater,” and Depp first sued The Sun for libel, but he lost this case when the jury ruled Heard’s claims were “substantially true.” This led to Depp suing Heard for $50 million for defamation in the United States. Depp claimed he lost work and had his reputation damaged by her op-ed. Not only did he vehemently deny Heard’s allegations, but also alleged that she was the abuser in the relationship. Heard countersued for $100 million, stating that Depp was the abuser and that his and his lawyers’ denial of her claims also defamed her.

What came next was a six-week grueling social media circus of a trial. Social media took a deep interest in the case and was very openly biased against Heard. The case resulted in a smear campaign against Heard, and Depp’s supporters took to viciously attacking anyone who didn’t vocally support him, even targeting his own daughter. After both sides were found to have defamed each other (though Depp was awarded more money in damages), he expressed his pleasure at being able to put the case behind him and move on with his life. However, he is now being summoned back to court.

Another assault allegation against Depp

Brooks’ lawsuit was first filed in 2018, and on July 25, 2022, he will have his day in court. Brooks was the location property manager on the set of City of Lies. His lawsuit alleges that he and Depp got into an argument because a scene wasn’t working on the set. During the confrontation, Depp allegedly screamed obscenities at him, punched him twice in the rib cage, and had to be escorted away by bodyguards to defuse the situation. Brooks also noted Depp’s breath smelled of alcohol and that Depp offered Brooks $100,000 if Brooks would punch him in return.

Brooks states that the injury caused him emotional distress and is suing Depp for undisclosed monetary damages. Depp has denied the allegations. Brooks’ lawyer, Pat Harris, recently released a statement acknowledging the prior defamation case, but explained it doesn’t mean anything for Brooks’ case. Harris stated, “Brooks’ case is not about two Hollywood celebrities involved in a toxic relationship. It is about the assault of a hard-working film crew member by the star of the production.”

What does this assault allegation mean?

Brooks’ lawyer is correct that Brooks’ lawsuit is separate and very different from the defamation case. However, it definitely doesn’t look good for Depp to have another assault allegation against him after Heard made similar allegations. What’s also strange is that this lawsuit was filed in 2018, yet it seems to have been swept under the rug. In the defamation case, it should’ve been a significant point that Depp had other assault allegations against him, as well.

Of course, it remains to be seen what will come of the trial. Witnesses have already begun speaking out, denying that the incident occurred. In Depp’s version of events, he and Brooks had a verbal altercation after Brooks was berating some women on set. His defense is eerily similar to how he denied Heard’s allegations and painted her as the perpetrator instead.

Brooks also indicated that he was fired after refusing to sign an agreement to not sue the production. Immediately after the incident, he says, he downplayed it and even “hugged it out” with Depp, because he feared further impact on his work. This explains why a photo has been circulating of he and Depp with arms around each other, smiling. Hopefully, the lack of attention around this lawsuit means Brooks’ won’t have to face the wrath of the media while on trial. Yet, it won’t quite sit right that a man alleges assault and gets a dignified, quiet trial, but when a woman alleges assault, social media erupts against her in a wave of misinformation.

