It Feels So Good to Have John Wick Back With the ‘John Wick 4’ Trailer

John Wick: Chapter 4 has been a long time coming. There was a brief moment when there was supposed to be a Keanu Reeves day, with both John Wick: Chapter 4 and The Matrix Resurrections slated to release the same day. But seeing as Resurrection came out last year and we’re still waiting for John Wick 4, that didn’t happen.

We have gotten the trailer now for John Wick: Chapter 4 and let me say: This looks incredible. Starting with John sitting in a church, trying to talk to his late wife, all the way through Bill Skarsgård in a suit, followed by Donnie Yen and Keanu Reeves going head to head, this is a trailer filled with moments that had me screaming.

So let’s talk a bit about what we know about John Wick: Chapter 4.

When can we see John Wick 4?

Right now, the movie is set to come out in March of 2023. But this movie has been greatly impacted by the pandemic and was supposed to come out two years ago. While the date is currently set for March 24, 2023, I will believe it when I see it.

Who is in it?

Obviously, Keanu Reeves is back as John Wick, which is enough to get many of us into seats. But this is the John Wick franchise we’re talking about, which means there are plenty of other characters there to excite us as well.

The rest of the cast for John Wick 4 includes Laurence Fishburne—yes Morpheus himself—as well as the return of Ian McShane and Lance Reddick. This movie also has an incredible new wave of stars, including Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Rina Sawayama, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, and Clancy Brown.

What is it about?

The logline for the movie is as follows: “John Wick (Keanu Reeves) takes on his most lethal adversaries yet in the upcoming fourth installment of the series. With the price on his head ever increasing, Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Osaka to Berlin.”

So seeing the amount of fighting in the trailer makes a lot of sense. And it shows us why Donnie Yen and Keanu Reeves are really fighting to kill in that last moment…

John Wick: Chapter 4 hits theaters on March 24th, 2023 and we can’t wait.

