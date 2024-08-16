If ‘Jackpot!’ were real, John Cena has a relatable survival strategy

Given that he was a WWE Superstar, you’d think that John Cena would be able to throw down in the unforgiving world of Amazon MGM Studios’ latest action-comedy, Jackpot!. But according to the man himself, that’s not exactly the case.

Recommended Videos

What would you do if you won the lottery? Well, if you’re living in the dystopian Los Angeles portrayed in director Paul Feig’s Jackpot!, the answer is run for your life, probably. Starring Awkwafina as down-on-her-luck-actress-turned lotto winner Katie Kim, the movie is essentially The Purge meets It Could Happen to You, as our protagonist is forced to enlist the help of “protection agent” Noel (Cena) after she unknowingly wins the grand prize of $3 billion—and everyone is out for blood, as the person who kills Katie can legally claim the prize. Cue cattle guns and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles references.

When it comes to real life, however, John Cena doesn’t seem too optimistic about his chances of surviving in the Jackpot! universe, and would want nothing to do with this hypothetical Grand Lottery.

In Jackpot!, John Cena would “watch the world burn”

Speaking with The Mary Sue at the world premiere of Jackpot! on Tuesday, Cena admitted that if the dystopian world portrayed in the movie were to ever become reality, he wouldn’t jump at the chance to put his wresting skills to the test. “I think I would quit playing,” he said, adding, “I think I don’t play the lottery and just watch the world burn from afar. I don’t like those odds.”

(The Mary Sue)

So, there you have it. Personally, I think the odds would be in Cena’s favor here, but hey, maybe all that “freelance protection agent” stuff is easier said than done. In the movie, it’s really Katie who’s able to save the day by defeating Noel’s rival Louis Lewis (Simu Liu), but she definitely wouldn’t have made it out alive without his help. Apparently, his character’s passion doesn’t translate to real life, and I can’t even blame him, TBH.

And let’s be real: considering that John Cena has amassed an estimated net worth of around $80 million throughout his lengthy WWE/acting career, it’s safe to say that he probablyyyy doesn’t need to resort to scratch-off tickets and lotteries for a little extra cash.

Jackpot! is now available to stream on Prime Video.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy