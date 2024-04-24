A young Jim Henson with Kermit the Frog, from the Disney+ documentary 'Jim Henson Idea Man'
Can You Make It Through This Jim Henson Documentary Trailer Without Crying or Are You a Monster?

Britt Hayes
Published: Apr 24, 2024 02:50 pm

If I’m already crying while watching the trailer for Jim Henson Idea Man, how many tissues will I need for the whole thing? Will I ever be okay again?

Disney+ has released a trailer for Jim Henson Idea Man, a new documentary from director Ron Howard about the life and career of the innovative puppeteer and mastermind behind Sesame Street and The Muppet Show:

And you better believe the trailer is set to “The Rainbow Connection.” I’m having flashbacks to sobbing through the entirety of the Mister Rogers doc, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, which I will never watch again as long as I live, despite it being very, very good.

Jim Henson Idea Man tracks Henson’s career from his early days working in advertising (including footage from previously lost commercials) to his film and television success. In addition to Sesame Street and The Muppet Show, Henson directed The Dark Crystal, Labyrinth (Jennifer Connelly is interviewed in the doc), and Fraggle Rock—all of which featured iconic puppets created by Henson’s workshop.

Here’s the official synopsis for the doc from Disney+:

Jim Henson Idea Man takes us into the mind of this singular creative visionary, from his early years puppeteering on local television to the worldwide success of Sesame Street, The Muppet Show, and beyond. Featuring unprecedented access to Jim’s personal archives, Howard brings us a fascinating and insightful look at a complex man whose boundless imagination inspired the world.

Jim Henson Idea Man will terrorize your tear ducts on May 31.

(featured image: Disney+)

Britt Hayes
Britt Hayes (she/her) is an editor, writer, and recovering film critic with over a decade of experience. She has written for The A.V. Club, Birth.Movies.Death, and The Austin Chronicle, and is the former associate editor for ScreenCrush. Britt's work has also been published in Fangoria, TV Guide, and SXSWorld Magazine. She loves film, horror, exhaustively analyzing a theme, and casually dissociating. Her brain is a cursed tomb of pop culture knowledge.