Jim Cramer Calls Nancy Pelosi “Crazy” To Her Face, Immediately Backpedals

In an interview today on CNBC, Mad Money host and failed prop comic Jim Cramer insulted Nancy Pelosi, calling her “crazy Nancy.” Cramer immediately apologized as soon as the sexist slur left his mouth, claiming that he was parroting Trump’s nickname for the Speaker of the House. Cramer stumbled over his words, saying “Sorry, that was the president, I have such reverence for the office, I would never use that term.” Pelosi replied with a tight smile, “But you just did.”

The obviously embarrassed host added, “You know I was being facetious when I used the term involving you … I respect you. Anyone who gives their life to public service and is Speaker of the House should not be called that name. I don’t even want to use it again.” Cramer tweeted after the interview:

Did anyone bother to listen to the whole interview? It was about how horrendous it is that the president calls Speaker Pelosi Crazy Nancy. It is so unfortunate and ill-advised. The people criticizing me must not have realized the point! NEVER should she be called that — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) September 15, 2020

It disgusts me that she is called “crazy Nancy.” She has spent her whole life in public services. My critics didn’t listen to why i mentioned it-because it is horrifying. — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) September 15, 2020

I challenge anyone to listen to the interview and think i wasn’t imitating what the president says and how repulsive i find it.. I said that three times. I apologized for the implication twice. Who put out the quote without the context? what organization? — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) September 15, 2020

Pelosi countered by saying, “Anything the president says is a projection of his own insecurities. He calls other people crazy because he knows he is. He complains about this, that, and the other thing because he knows his own shortcomings. He’s a master of projection, so anytime he says something you think ‘uh oh, that’s what he’s thinking of himself.'”

The exchange showed two things we know to be true. The first is that even a woman who holds the third-highest seat in the government will still be disrespected by men. Women with opinions have long been labeled “crazy” as a way to dismantle their confidence and dismiss their viewpoints. It’s an insult both to women, and to people who struggle with mental health.

The second is that Trump’s name-calling has effectively permeated our political discourse. In lieu of cogent criticism or disagreements, Trump’s penchant for insults turns any political conversation into a middle school playground fight among the cruelest kids. It is profoundly disrespectful, and while the president has done much worse (and we have bigger fish to fry), he has lowered the bar of civility into the dirt.

One day, Trump will be gone. But his grotesque behavior has already infiltrated the way we talk about politics, and the way we talk to each other. He promotes divisive language and insults, further sowing division in this country. And what’s worse, his bad behavior endorses every one of his followers to tap into their cruelest, worst impulses.

Many folks on social media called out Cramer for his behavior:

Whether @JimCramer meant to insult Nancy Pelosi or simply refer to Trump’s disparaging attacks, the harmful effects are the same. We’re calling on journalists to stop circulating sexist labels that betray women’s skills, insights, & lived experiences as leaders. #WeHaveHerBack https://t.co/GLMSH6ffV4 — TIME’S UP (@TIMESUPNOW) September 15, 2020

1) @jimcramer would never say this to a man 2) @SpeakerPelosi slays Cramer’s chauvinism with her dignity. https://t.co/ABkVfliiW8 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 15, 2020

So @jimcramer says he was implicitly criticizing Trump for calling @SpeakerPelosi “Crazy Nancy.” Watch the interview and judge for yourself. The Speaker was gracious and accepted his explanation. https://t.co/p0Lib3eIJo — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) September 15, 2020

Jim Cramer called Speaker Nancy Pelosi “Crazy Nancy” on his show, and he should be fired immediately. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) September 15, 2020

Nancy pelosi is the most powerful woman in the United States and mediocre shits like Jim Cramer still cannot show respect to her, because we have normalized mistreating women. https://t.co/z2fms8kVMM — Monjula Ray (she/her) (@queerBengali) September 15, 2020

Jim Cramer calling Nancy Pelosi “Crazy Nancy” to her face is yet another example of Donald Trump doing an awful thing and making other shitty people think they can get away with doing that same awful thing. It’s why you never want a jackass for president. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) September 15, 2020

I hope anyone who didn’t support Nancy Pelosi for Speaker because she was too old or had served too long but then supported Bernie Sanders and Ed Markey have spent a significant amount of time pondering their role in the perpetuation of systemic sexism. pic.twitter.com/6UjHyOJnqA — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) September 15, 2020

(image: screencap/Christo Aivalis)

