Jim Cramer Calls Nancy Pelosi “Crazy” To Her Face, Immediately Backpedals

Trump's name-calling has irrevocably changed our political discourse.

By Chelsea SteinerSep 15th, 2020, 3:14 pm

In an interview today on CNBC, Mad Money host and failed prop comic Jim Cramer insulted Nancy Pelosi, calling her “crazy Nancy.” Cramer immediately apologized as soon as the sexist slur left his mouth, claiming that he was parroting Trump’s nickname for the Speaker of the House. Cramer stumbled over his words, saying “Sorry, that was the president, I have such reverence for the office, I would never use that term.” Pelosi replied with a tight smile, “But you just did.”

The obviously embarrassed host added, “You know I was being facetious when I used the term involving you … I respect you. Anyone who gives their life to public service and is Speaker of the House should not be called that name. I don’t even want to use it again.” Cramer tweeted after the interview:

Pelosi countered by saying, “Anything the president says is a projection of his own insecurities. He calls other people crazy because he knows he is. He complains about this, that, and the other thing because he knows his own shortcomings. He’s a master of projection, so anytime he says something you think ‘uh oh, that’s what he’s thinking of himself.'”

The exchange showed two things we know to be true. The first is that even a woman who holds the third-highest seat in the government will still be disrespected by men. Women with opinions have long been labeled “crazy” as a way to dismantle their confidence and dismiss their viewpoints. It’s an insult both to women, and to people who struggle with mental health.

The second is that Trump’s name-calling has effectively permeated our political discourse. In lieu of cogent criticism or disagreements, Trump’s penchant for insults turns any political conversation into a middle school playground fight among the cruelest kids. It is profoundly disrespectful, and while the president has done much worse (and we have bigger fish to fry), he has lowered the bar of civility into the dirt.

One day, Trump will be gone. But his grotesque behavior has already infiltrated the way we talk about politics, and the way we talk to each other. He promotes divisive language and insults, further sowing division in this country. And what’s worse, his bad behavior endorses every one of his followers to tap into their cruelest, worst impulses.

Many folks on social media called out Cramer for his behavior:

(image: screencap/Christo Aivalis)

