Jill Biden and Symone Sanders Block Protesters Who Rushed the Stage

Anti-dairy protesters stormed the stage during Joe Biden's victory speech in Los Angeles.

By Chelsea SteinerMar 4th, 2020, 12:33 pm
biden protester

(FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

There was no shortage of drama last night as America anxiously waited for the Super Tuesday results to come in. But things got physical during Joe Biden’s victory speech in California, when two animal rights activists stormed the stage. Dr. Jill Biden quickly blocked one protester, while the other was grabbed by senior adviser Symone Sanders. The protesters were brandishing signs that read “Let Dairy Die,” and were quickly hauled off the stage.

It was a shocking moment of what can only be described as Big Dora Milaje Energy, and folks on social media praised Biden and Sanders’s quick response. The women were unflappable in the face of what must have been a scary moment, even if the threat wasn’t violent.

This isn’t the first time that Dr. Biden has defended her husband. At a campaign event in New Hampshire, she escorted out a heckler, telling reporters, “I’m a good Philly girl.” Later on The View, she told the hosts, “I thought I’ve got to do something right now … You’ve got to protect those you love, right?”

But Biden isn’t just a fierce defender of her husband. In addition to holding a doctorate in education, Biden also has a doctorate in pranks:

(via HuffPost)

