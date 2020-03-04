Jill Biden and Symone Sanders Block Protesters Who Rushed the Stage

There was no shortage of drama last night as America anxiously waited for the Super Tuesday results to come in. But things got physical during Joe Biden’s victory speech in California, when two animal rights activists stormed the stage. Dr. Jill Biden quickly blocked one protester, while the other was grabbed by senior adviser Symone Sanders. The protesters were brandishing signs that read “Let Dairy Die,” and were quickly hauled off the stage.

Protestors interrupt Joe Biden during his speech to chant “Let Dairy Die” and it looks like Jill Biden moves to protect him. I did NOT see that one coming. #SuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/ndQp0nPyyg — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) March 4, 2020

It was a shocking moment of what can only be described as Big Dora Milaje Energy, and folks on social media praised Biden and Sanders’s quick response. The women were unflappable in the face of what must have been a scary moment, even if the threat wasn’t violent.

This isn’t the first time that Dr. Biden has defended her husband. At a campaign event in New Hampshire, she escorted out a heckler, telling reporters, “I’m a good Philly girl.” Later on The View, she told the hosts, “I thought I’ve got to do something right now … You’ve got to protect those you love, right?”

I broke a nail. #SuperTuesday — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) March 4, 2020

Ok, I don’t care who you vote for in the upcoming primaries or in November. Just giving credit where credit is due. @DrBiden is a badass! @JoeBiden, your wife is as tough as they come. That’s love right there. It was a selfless moment. She protected her man. #Biden #JillBiden pic.twitter.com/Xu8decgNYT — Roy Hankins (@wrestlerspulse) March 4, 2020

YO, Jill Biden is FEARLESS. These two protesters rushed the stage, and Jill had her man’s back. Nice to see that.

You’ll never see Melania do that. pic.twitter.com/wG0xHobFyk — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) March 4, 2020

Look at Jill Biden’s face. She is a beautiful, smart, fierce, strong, brave, powerful, independent woman who.will.not.take.any.shit. She would make a great First Lady.#democraticprimary #jillbiden #JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/eDHdRPuS4J — Rod Thorn (@rodthorn) March 4, 2020

THIS is how you #BeBest. Wow, what a photo. pic.twitter.com/BP1dj8UZnf — Greg Olear (@gregolear) March 4, 2020

Y’all see Symone Sanders come off the line like a pro bowl linebacker. Geesh. pic.twitter.com/2Fib5ZqLoN — Billy Michael Honor (@BillyMHonor) March 4, 2020

But Biden isn’t just a fierce defender of her husband. In addition to holding a doctorate in education, Biden also has a doctorate in pranks:

Prank-loving Jill Biden once stuffed herself in an overhead bin on Air Force Two https://t.co/8gn7ge0bHx pic.twitter.com/pzCR5gbMZy — The Hill (@thehill) May 15, 2019

(via HuffPost)

