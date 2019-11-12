I’ll Take Things That Make Us Cry for $200, Alex

All of Twitter is crying over our favorite game show host, Jeopardy!’s Alex Trebek, and that’s just fine. During the tournament of champions Final Jeopardy!, contestant Dhruv Gaur, who had so little money left he couldn’t win, used his answer to communicate how much he, and the audience and contestants he spoke for, cared about the long-time host.

Today’s Final Jeopardy! includes a heartfelt moment with Alex and another win for Emma! #TournamentOfChampions pic.twitter.com/qWnKFUKL2U — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 12, 2019

This moment is beautiful, but it’s even more moving when you know that context. Moments before this final Jeopardy round, Trebek announced that he was re-entering treatment for pancreatic cancer, which he was diagnosed with in March. Ghar shared on Twitter that he wanted to share how much the contestants were feeling for him in the moment.

When Final Jeopardy came up, I could’ve tried to puzzle it together, but really, just kept thinking about Alex, and thought he should know. 3/n — Dhruv Gaur (@dhruvg_) November 12, 2019

You’ll notice that the contestants in the clip are wearing purple ribbons, which all champions in the tournament did to show their support for Pancreatic Cancer Awareness month, as Trebek has encouraged folks to do. Going even further, champions are organizing a charitable play-along to raise money for pancreatic cancer research.

The #Jeopardy Tournament of Champions competitors are organizing a charitable play along to help fight pancreatic cancer. See below for details, play along, spread the word, and let’s do what we can to help win this fight. pic.twitter.com/tP9CG49paP — Steven Grade (@ask_Steven) November 5, 2019

The contestant and Trebek are working with the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research. Pancreatic Cancer in the ninth most common cancer in women and the tenth most common cancer in men, but the fourth most common cause of cancer deaths. As is the case with many cancers, survival is a matter of early detection and quality treatment, which is where awareness and research come in.

We here at The Mary Sue teared up majorly watching this moment, and we are sending all our love and support to Trebek. Alex Trebek has been a constant icon of gentle kindness and knowledge for decades and we sincerely hope that his treatment goes well and that he will be reminding us to give our answers in the form of a question for years to come.

