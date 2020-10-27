So, About Jason Todd’s Red Hood Suit for Titans Season 3 …

The Red Hood will be coming to Titans. While the formerly DC Universe flagship show—and upcoming HBO Max series—is still in production for its 3rd season, we now have the first look at Jason’s Red Hood super suit.

Welcome to the Hood. Jason Todd returns as the Red Hood in season 3 of Titans. Seasons 1 and 2 stream November 1st on @hbomax (US). #DCTitans pic.twitter.com/Pm5riPShNb — DCTitans (@DCTitans) October 26, 2020

Designed by costume designer Laura Jean (“LJ”) Shannon, it doesn’t deviate much from the original design from the comics, adding on the hoddie to probably reflect the “youthful” version of the character we’ve received with Curran Walters. It is certainly … interesting that despite not going through any of the narrative beats that the character is supposed to go through in order to become Red Hood, this incarnation of Jason will still become Red Hood.

Traditionally, in the comics, Jason becomes the Red Hood after being murdered by the Joker, and then later, after being resurrected via the Lazurus Pit, he is angry and resentful of his death and seeks to become a darker more vengeful version of Bat father. Throughout the comics, Jason has gone from villain to anti-hero and his story with Bruce, when done tell, is really excellent.

Titans has not really laid any of the foundations for this transformation to a) make any sense or b) hold emotional resonance for those of us who do really love the character. Not to say that this version of Jason can’t be interesting, but the turn is going to be weird. It doesn’t feel earned, but sadly, that is not something new to this show at all.

At the end of season 2, Jason does split up from the Titans, and according to EW, in season 3, he adopts the Red Hood alias and becomes obsessed with taking down his former teammates. Which … I mean, I guess. Like all things Titans, I’m gonna watch it, but boy am I gonna be wondering why choices were made the entire time. That is par for the course for me at this point.

Season 3 will see the team relocated to Gotham City, and will introduce Barbara Gordon and Scarecrow, who have not been cast yet. Blackfire still has a role to play, Donna might be getting resurrected, and I’m sure Hawk and Dove’s annoying love life will play a role in this show, eating up important screen time.

I love Jason Todd and what Curran Walters lacks in height, he makes up in portraying Jason as the little try-hard turd that I love him to be before he gets crowbarred, so I’m gonna watch despite all my whining.

Oh, Titans, I wish I could quit you, but I’m just … compelled to watch the same way Benoit Blanc loves a mystery that doesn’t make any damn sense.

(via EW, image: DC Universe)

