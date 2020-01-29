comScore

Jared Kushner Has Read 25 Whole Books on the Middle East

And here we thought he wasn't qualified.

By Vivian KaneJan 29th, 2020, 1:00 pm

Jared Kushner keeps his mouth tightly shut.

When Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner was first appointed as Head Boy in charge of basically everything including brokering peace between Palestine and Israel, there were some questions about his qualifications–namely, what are they? Well, don’t worry everyone! Kushner has reportedly shared the extent of his expertise with Sky News Arabia.

That’s right, twenty-five whole books! This is a big turnaround from 2017, when he reportedly told a group of White House interns how tired he was of people trying to teach him things about the Middle East. “We don’t want a history lesson. We’ve read enough books,” he said at the time.

On second thought, maybe he’d already read 25 books by 2017 and hasn’t picked one up since, deciding that 25 was “enough.” So we don’t know when he read these books or even which ones they are, which sure seems important.

At least Kushner is encouraging others to dream big. If all he needed to do to land one of the most important jobs in international diplomacy is read 25 books, just imagine what the rest of us could do!

Personally, I’m very excited about my future career as a British detective, Elizabethan scholar, and/or Batman. What are you all qualified to do by Kushner standards?

