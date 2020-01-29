Jared Kushner Has Read 25 Whole Books on the Middle East

When Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner was first appointed as Head Boy in charge of basically everything including brokering peace between Palestine and Israel, there were some questions about his qualifications–namely, what are they? Well, don’t worry everyone! Kushner has reportedly shared the extent of his expertise with Sky News Arabia.

Kushner tells Sky News Arabia he has read 25 books on the Israel-Palestine conflict — Abbas Al Lawati (@allawati) January 29, 2020

That’s right, twenty-five whole books! This is a big turnaround from 2017, when he reportedly told a group of White House interns how tired he was of people trying to teach him things about the Middle East. “We don’t want a history lesson. We’ve read enough books,” he said at the time.

On second thought, maybe he’d already read 25 books by 2017 and hasn’t picked one up since, deciding that 25 was “enough.” So we don’t know when he read these books or even which ones they are, which sure seems important.

First off, I don’t believe him. Second, even if he did read 25 books on the conflict, *which* books? By which authors? Parts of his plan are cribbed directly from Netanyahu’s 2000 book ‘A Durable Peace’ as @dylanotes pointed out yesterday. https://t.co/05d3ZDtPQV — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 29, 2020

At least Kushner is encouraging others to dream big. If all he needed to do to land one of the most important jobs in international diplomacy is read 25 books, just imagine what the rest of us could do!

based on this threshold I am now the world’s foremost scholar of World War I poetry I think https://t.co/UgRaqaHQlP — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) January 29, 2020

I’ve read 25 medical books. Now please let me do surgery https://t.co/DzHsfNyBc4 — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) January 29, 2020

I’ve read 25 books on the NBA. I’m available whenever the Chicago Bulls need a new point guard. https://t.co/9g1jvUdSSd — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) January 29, 2020

Got it. So, if I read 25 books on the life of a astronaut I can finally fulfill my childhood dream of being an astronaut. https://t.co/ccmKLf8FCa — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) January 29, 2020

Personally, I’m very excited about my future career as a British detective, Elizabethan scholar, and/or Batman. What are you all qualified to do by Kushner standards?

(image: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

