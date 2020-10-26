I’m Sorry, Why Is Anyone Asking Jared Kushner to Discuss Issues of Race?

Jared Kushner appeared on Fox News Monday to talk about Donald Trump’s impact on Black Americans and guess what, it didn’t go well! Actually, I bet Kushner thought it went great, as probably did the rest of Team Mayonnaise that decided it was an A+ idea to take on issues of race in the first place:

But I assure you, it was not great.

Here’s what Kushner had to say about the Black experience:

One thing we’ve seen in a lot of the Black community, which is mostly Democrat, is that President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about. But he can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful. What you’re seeing throughout the country now is a groundswell of support in the Black community because they’re realizing that all the different bad things that the media and the Democrats have said about President Trump are not true and so they’re seeing that he’s actually delivered, he’s put up results. Kushner also added that his dad-in-law “may not always say the right things but he does the right things,” which has been a talking point this campaign team has been pushing hard lately: the idea that it’s Trump’s tone or delivery that’s the problem, that his “honesty” is “too hardcore” as Tiffany Trump recently said. That, of course, is just false. He does not always say the right thing but he does the right thing even less often.

As for Jared’s thoughts on “the Black community,” someone should probably tell him that Black people are not a monolith. Someone should also ask him to expand on what exactly he thinks Black people are “complaining” about. If he’s referring to systemic discrimination, police brutality, voter suppression, the school-to-prison pipeline, and any other issues directly related to institutional, generational racism, then maybe “complain” isn’t the best word to use.

Jared Kushner, who has repeatedly criticized BLM protests, did it again today and said this about black people and President Trump: “He can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful.” A story worth reading. https://t.co/e4BKwM6QAy — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 26, 2020

Jared Kushner speaks as if Black people are lazy complainers who don’t want to be successful. This blatant DISRESPECT shows he has NO understanding of the Black community and its challenges that have spanned centuries. You can’t “fix” these problems from this level of ego. pic.twitter.com/fmILMVbrzY — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) October 26, 2020

Kushner’s statements also carry the age-old white supremacist ideology that Black people only struggle in America because they won’t accept the benevolence of white leaders like Donald Trump.

worth noting that “they just don’t want to work” has been in the racist’s bag of rhetorical tricks since the moment the ink was dry on the thirteenth amendment https://t.co/lrIJJA4fyU — b-boy boooo-eebaisse (@jbouie) October 26, 2020

This is especially rich coming from Jared Kushner, referring to Donald Trump, both of whom famously come from families whose businesses thrived off of exploiting and/or excluding Black people.

Jared Kushner the highest ranking slumlord in the country calling black ppl lazy pic.twitter.com/hufUEvRaAZ — Rafat Sanni (@raesanni) October 26, 2020

Also, both men were born into families with an abundance of wealth and connections. Neither one of them has ever had to actually build anything of their own, so the idea that they know what it takes to succeed in America, aside from being born wealthy, is pure farce.

Born on third base, thinks he hit a triple. Few in US history have been given as much wealth or power without having to earn a thing as Jared Kushner. His father-in-law gave him the position he is failing at miserably, with deadly consequences. We will remember his casual racism. https://t.co/V8pZxFsfow — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) October 26, 2020

Jared Kushner – son and husband of privilege – has a message for the black community: You would have more wealth if you just wanted it more. pic.twitter.com/2zL2tgQgfi — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) October 26, 2020

You have to hand it to Jared Kushner, because that’s the only way he’s ever achieved or accomplished anything his whole life. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) October 26, 2020

By the way, the clip above is the one making the rounds online but in the same interview, Kushner claimed that a lot of the people—including NBA players who he weirdly, specifically singled out—expressing pain and grief and outrage following the murder of George Floyd were just “virtue signaling” and “did more to polarize the country than it was to bring people forward.”

It must be close to Halloween if they’re letting ghouls like this on television.

Jared Kushner says if you cried or expressed your public condolences after the killing of George Floyd you were probably just ‘virtue signaling’ and were doing ‘more to polarize the country.’ pic.twitter.com/opGlYjHs4r — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) October 26, 2020

(via Bloomberg, image: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

