Jane Widdop Brings a New George Bailey to Life in ‘It’s a Wonderful Knife’

The moment you hear the title of this holiday slasher comedy, you’ll immediately click into what It’s a Wonderful Knife is all about. Jane Widdop (Yellowjackets) brings to life their very own take on George Bailey in this Christmas horror film that is destined to be a new classic. It’s a Wonderful Knife is also perfect if you want to spend the holidays watching Justin Long in an absolutely wild role.

The film gives Widdop the chance to dig into the character of high schooler (and George Bailey stand-in) Winnie Carruthers. After wishing that she was never born, Winnie is transported to a version of her hometown Angel Falls where she never killed the masked Angel murderer. When I spoke with Widdop about playing Winnie, I asked them about exploring a character that goes through so much. Especially when it comes to navigating someone who wishes they were never born in the first place.

“I think I can definitely relate to Winnie in the sense that I felt like this in high school,” Widdop said. “She’s in with the popular kids, but she still feels like she’s an outsider. She never really feels like she truly fits in even though these are all of her friends from childhood and we just happened to grow up and they’re the popular kids and I’m just here. You know? And I think that’s why you see in the beginning she kind of reaches out or tries to reach out to Bernie because there’s something that she sees there that she relates to. And I really, really loved that. I loved putting a spin on just the popular girl that’s not real. And I loved how realistic she was in the script.”

You can see our full conversation here:

It’s a Wonderful Knife is streaming now on Shudder.

