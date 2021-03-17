The world is dark and full of terrors, but James McAvoy’s episode of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer brought the sunshine.

He came. He baked. He dished out rum.

Here’s how legendary actor James McAvoy got on in the Bake Off Tent… #GBBO pic.twitter.com/viTlTVvzuc — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 16, 2021

Professsor Xavier’s episode The Great Celebrity Bake Off aired on Tuesday evening (March 16) and proved once more why we love of a good Scottish man. During the Signature Challenge, the actor made a lemon meringue pie which Prue Leith described as “close to perfection”. Which is already a big deal, but people, including myself, have forgotten that McAvoy used to be a baker!

Can our stars do themselves justice with their cupcake portraits? Over to you James McAvoy @damekellyholmes, @baddiel and @annemarie! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/nab1JJZMXn — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 17, 2021

From sixteen to nineteen he used to work in a bakery and apparently the skills have not gone away in the decades since.

After that he then aced the Technical Challenge with his near-perfect cheesy scones. But the crown jewel came when he was asked to bake a 3D marble cake of themselves in “animal form.” Pulling from His Dark Materials character Lord Asriel, who he plays, he created a snow leopard.

A showstopper to knock your spots off! Here’s James McAvoy’s Pina Colada Snow Leopard Cake, inspired by His Dark Materials. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/IJ7YBvv38E — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 16, 2021

I mean we knew then he was gonna win, and he went on to be crowned Star Baker, beating fellow contestants Kelly Holmes, Anne-Marie, and David Baddiel.

Thanks for watching tonight’s Bake Off – which featured some surprisingly good celebrity baking! We hope it’s given you some joy – and raised a lot of awareness and money for a great cause. Until next week, mind how you dough. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/GuN5RHQRW9 — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 16, 2021

Today there is a lot of darkness and sorrow in the world and seeing this gave me some delight. Not only because McAvoy is one of the most talented working class British actors around, but because Bake Off already brings a quilt of softness over me and now it has a Scottish blend.

I’m sure there is going to be a lot of British/Scottish baker romance fiction in the future and I plan on buying every single one.

(via Digital Spy, image: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

