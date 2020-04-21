James Gunn Says He Has No Plans for a Guardians 4 & That He Loved Writing for Harley Quinn

With all of the pushed back release dates from Warner Bros., Marvel/Disney, and others, Guardians of Galaxy director James Gunn shared that his upcoming films—The Suicide Squad from Warner Bros/DC and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 from Disney/Marvel—are still moving forward.

Gunn says that they are ahead of schedule when it comes to The Suicide Squad and that they were lucky enough to have wrapped up shooting and set up a lot of the editing in their homes before quarantine happened.

Right now there’s no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move. We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine. https://t.co/URRFXX58r3 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020

In a follow-up tweet he says that that other factors have been slowed down concerning releasing images and trailers. Probably because with everything being pushed back, the studio wants to make sure that this release, currently scheduled for August 6, 2021, will not affect other films they have had to push back.

During an Instagram live Q&A session, Gunn also expressed his love for Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn when a fan asked him to choose between The Joker or Harley. Which isn’t a hard choice, if you ask me. He called Harley Quinn his favorite comic character to write, especially with regards to action and dialogue.

“Oh, I love the Joker, but Harley is one of my favorite characters I’ve ever written,” Gunn said (via Coming Soon).“In fact, she’s probably my favorite comic character whose personality was well-defined before I wrote her for the screen. She’s an incredible companion to have while writing her insane actions and dialogue. Did I say I LOVED her?”

During that same above Twitter session, Gunn confirmed that all the plays for Marvel’s Guardians 3, are still “also exactly the same as they were before coronavirus.”

Right now the plans with Vol 3 are also exactly the same as they were before coronavirus. https://t.co/cVHe31gtPQ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020

Because the director always viewed the series as a trilogy, he expressed that he has no plans to do a fourth film so if that does end up happening, it’ll most likely be out of his creative hands. Which I think would be a shame. Guardians Vol 2 was probably one of my favorite comic book movies to come out that year and it made me cry a lot. Part of the problem I had with Endgame is that I felt as if it didn’t really understand the arcs of the Guardian characters, with the exception of Nebula. With all the weird threads left after Endgame, and Gamaora’s huge character reset, I hope that Gunn will be able to make a solid ending for these characters.

As for The Suicide Squad, considering that the first film was trying to grift off of the Guardians’ anti-hero swagger, it’ll be interesting to see Gunn’s vision of them, especially one Ms. Harley Quinn.

(via, image: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

