There’s a lot about making Marvel movies that is shrouded in mystery, thanks to the studio’s strict spoiler policy and desire to control their brand and narrative, which is fine. So when a Marvel (and in this case also DC) director talks honestly with fans about the process and their thoughts, it’s a treat and a really interesting peek behind the scenes. This is exactly what Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn gave us when he gamely and honestly answered fan questions on Twitter this week.

The conversation got going with an answer that blew my mind, just a bit. Maybe this was common knowledge, but I guess the Guardians of the Galaxy are not guarding our Milky Way galaxy? They’re over in Andromeda????

First part takes place in Andromeda. Ego is further away, in a galaxy on the edge of the universe, probably MACS0647-JD or something. https://t.co/xWF7Cp7nz5 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 8, 2021

You heard it here. They’re Guardians of the Andromeda Galaxy!

That’s wild to me. But what’s even more interesting is hearing about how Gunn and other directors function within the larger Marvel structure and how much freedom they have to tell their stories as they want to tell them. It turns out they have more room to play than we might think.

As for the Guardians movies, I have had total freedom, other than being asked to include Thanos & create an origin for the stones in Vol 1. I’m consulted on what happens to the characters in other movies, but, at the end of the day, that part is somewhat out of my control. https://t.co/nHl0vilKsS — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 8, 2021

This brings up the questions of which characters he got to pick, and what control of any he had in their fates, and in the case of Gamora, their deaths, in other Marvel properties.

With Nebula, Rocket, Quill, & Drax – yes, generally but not always specifically. https://t.co/oRMUM9U4DK — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 8, 2021

I definitely didn’t always plan on it – that’s why she isn’t on my list. But I was consulted before it was set in stone, so it wasn’t completely out of my control either. It’s probably my favorite scene in Infinity War. https://t.co/FoI9jrFjjf — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 8, 2021

He also shared how he does previs … and schooled a Twitter rando who disagreed.

Most of the directors control what the previs is – it’s another tool like storyboarding. All previs for the Guardians movies is based on my storyboards. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 5, 2021

Thanks for this inside information on the job that I have and that you do not. Twitter is quite a thing sometimes. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 7, 2021

But back to killing off characters. Now we get to one of the most interesting things Gunn said, which was about making character deaths stick and making them meaningful. In our IP and franchise-driven media landscape where magic and sci-fi can make death feel less meaningful, it’s very hard for a character to truly die and for that to matter, which Gunn understands.

Yes I do worry about that. For me there’s a difference between truly meaningful deaths & plot twist deaths where someone seems to die & then hasn’t. But if you milk that death – like, say, Yondu or Tony Stark – it’s cheap storytelling to bring them back. https://t.co/J6aWLrF2pp — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 8, 2021

He’s not wrong here. And he’s also right that the way death has become so temporary in comics and genre media has made it not as dramatic. But he also feels the feel that we all do with these stories.

Lack of stakes in comics has really hurt comics for me. I hate the constant killing and bringing back of characters no matter what the format. The engine of storytelling is that life and death matter. https://t.co/JZuMkHK3UT — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 8, 2021

This is absolutely true, though it’s really hard to hear for a lot of us in fandom. A good story often needs a good ending but comics … don’t end. Nor do cinematic universes built on major IP, so there’s always the temptation to bring someone back for more. Luckily with movies, it seems this may not happen as much as it does in comics and TV, but character deaths do need to mean something, even if it hurts.

I’m glad Gunn is open to talking honestly about this stuff and sharing these opinions, because not only is it interesting, it can be enlightening and start bigger conversations.

