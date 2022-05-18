Now, if you’ve been on the internet for a while, you’ve probably seen the conversations about Jake Johnson, Oscar Isaac, and David Krumholtz. Probably from me. I’m loud about it. But the three look alike to the point where I thought Oscar Isaac was my favorite elf from The Santa Clause for years. (Clearly, I was wrong. That’s Krumholtz.)

But it has now become a thing.

Movie pitch: Mandy Patinkin and his three sons (Oscar Isaac, Jake Johnson, David Krumholtz) all go on a road trip. I will write it. — it was rachatha all along (@RachelLeishman) October 6, 2020

So much so that the actors at least have an idea about it. There are countless interviews where Oscar Isaac brings it up, and now, even Johnson is feeding into the idea. Talking with The AV Club, Johnson talked about his desire to work with Oscar Isaac now.

“It’s actually talent I want to work with next, like Oscar Isaac,” Johnson said. “People say he, David Krumholtz, and I look alike. I didn’t see a bunch of his early stuff or his Star Wars, but I have recently gotten into it. This guy’s a monster. I want to work with people like that and see how it feels. Even with directors, like Paul Thomas Anderson. I just want to work with those I really find talented.”

While he went on to talk about Paul Thomas Anderson as well, I’m focusing on the Isaac bit. So you’re telling me that you’d work with him? Maybe with your favorite Mandy Patinkin in a road trip movie that I write? So there’s hope?

