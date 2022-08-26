Jamie Foxx’s Trump Impression Is So Good It’s Hard To Watch

We all know Jamie Foxx is an exceptionally talented man. But among all of his many known talents, he apparently has one I never would have expected in a million years: The man does a spot-on Donald Trump impression.

Jaime Foxx is the most talented person of our generation pic.twitter.com/PbI4yUGli2 — Roy Drones Jr (@chiweethegod) August 26, 2022

Foxx’s impression is so uncanny that it made my entire body tense up the way Trump’s actual voice does. So it’s not exactly pleasant but it is incredibly impressive. He nails not only the voice but also the speech patterns, the cadence, and the attitude behind it all, getting indignant when the others interrupt him with their laughter.

Foxx did the impression while appearing on the Rap Radar podcast alongside Snoop Dogg to promote their Netflix movie Day Shift.

“There’s a lot of great people on both sides. Lots of great people on both sides. I know Harry O. He’s a great person,” Foxx said in that perfect nails-on-a-chalkboard voice, talking about the Death Row Records founder who served 30 years in prison before being granted executive clemency by Trump on his way out of office. “He couldn’t vote for me at the time, now he can vote for me once he gets out. I love Snoop D. O. Double G,” he added.

“I love Death Row. Excuse me, excuse me, excuse me—fake news. I love Death Row,” Foxx continued, pausing to laugh at himself. When host Elliott Wilson asked what his favorite Death Row record is he replied, “All of the Death Row records. Don’t try to pin me down. You see what he just—excuse me, excuse me—fake news.” They all stop to laugh when Foxx explodes: “They tried to give me the virus! I beat the virus!”

Foxx dropped back into his normal voice to marvel at how ridiculous that statement is. “He said they tried to—they tried to give him the virus. I was like, Who is they? Then that motherfucker said”—switching in and out of the impression—”‘I beat the virus!’ Everyone was like, ‘Fuck yeah, he beat it!’ Trump, boy.”

I would be so happy if I never had to hear Trump’s voice again as long as I live but if I have to, this is the definitely the best way to be subjected to it.

This isn’t the only uncanny impression Foxx has up his sleeve, by the way. Here he is doing a pitch-perfect Dave Chapelle:

Jaime Foxx is one of the most talented people in history pic.twitter.com/B3XUowLT0X — Roy Drones Jr (@chiweethegod) May 5, 2022

I don’t know why Foxx specializes in doing great impressions of people now best known for their awful behavior but it’s impressive nonetheless.

(via @chiweethegod on Twitter, image: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

