Weird Real Estate: This Jail House Rocks

Do you dream of setting down roots in a charming Victorian? Do you want a house with real history? Do you want a place with lots and lots of room for guests but do you maybe not care how comfortable your guests are? Do you also want to ensure your guests stick around for a very long time? Then this quaint house in Fayette, Missouri might be the right place for you.

The home went on the market last week and caused a sensation on the internet this weekend, thanks to the 70 pictures slide show that goes from “oh isn’t this house cute” to … “wait, what is that?” to “oh my god who would live here!?” in a few short pictures.

Just watch this listing go from homey …

To horrifying…

Very VERY quickly.

The home is 2,462 square feet and has 2 non-cell bedrooms and 1.5 non-carceral bathrooms. It’s got everything you need from a lovely third story loft to, well … a 2,500 square foot actual jail attached with nine cells that might still function?!

The listing isn’t kidding when it says the place is unique! It’s a serial killer’s dream!

WAIT until you get to picture #30!! 1875 Howard County Sheriff’s House and Jail. Extremely unique opportunity!! Extensive renovation in 2005 (supposedly $1.5 million) captures modern high end finishes with traditional architecture and character. This home is 2465 sq ft with three levels of living area, 2 bedroom. 1.5 bath, high end finish throughout, appears to have been totally rewired, replumbed and new HVAC zoned system installed. AND THE BEST PART, connected to the home is a 2500 sq ft legitimate jail with 9 cells, booking room and 1/2 bath. The cell door lock throws appear to be operational. Full basement under the home with lighting throughout. Possibilities are amazing with this property.

The home is a historic sheriff’s office and house … with an attached jail. It’s not clear from the listings how long this jail was in use, but the home part of it was remodeled in 2005 and was, until recently, a museum and meeting venue as well as a residence. As the listing says, with this house there are so many possibilities! And check out this historic brickwork that’s no nice you barely notice the bars!

The historic residence is going for only $350,000. which seems like a great price. No word on if this place is haunted, though they legally might have to tell you if it is, according to another wacky real estate story. But that price still seems like a steal … and if you feel guilty for the stealing, you have a spot a few feet away to go.

