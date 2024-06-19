Jacob Elordi Is the Latest Celebrity Targeted In Disturbing Deepfake Video

Euphoria star Jacob Elordi has sadly become the victim of a sexually explicit deepfake. What makes it even worse? The video also allegedly features a minor’s body.

On June 17, 2024, a deepfake video of Elordi was posted to X (formerly Twitter). The video was viewed more than three million times and has been reposted by several accounts.

OnlyFans creator speaks out against Elordi deepfakes

The OnlyFans creator featured in the original video has spoken out about the deepfake, revealing the video was taken when he was only 17 years old. In tweets made to his X account, he stated, “That’s literally my video” and “deepfake is getting creepy.” He also used his platform to ask his followers to report the deepfake to have it removed.

According to NBC News, the OnlyFans creator is now 19 years old and residing in Brazil.

Jacob Elordi is not the only celebrity who has been the victim of deepfakes. Throughout the years, AI has been used to create pornographic material, replacing the faces of the people in the videos with those of other people, including some high-profile celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Scarlett Johansson, and Megan Thee Stallion. Countless non-celebrities, mostly women, are subjected to this sort of invasive harassment every year.

What are deepfakes?

Deepfake is the term used to refer to deceptive digital media that is altered or generated using AI. Usually, people who make deepfakes swap a person’s face in a video. Sadly, this is often used in pornographic videos, resulting in nonconsensual sexually explicit videos being made and spread featuring both celebrities and private citizens.

Throughout the years, the United States has tried to enact federal and state legislation to combat deepfakes. Despite that, the amount of deepfake material online continues to grow.

Deepfake apps have become rampant online, with some even creating ads showing how to create nonconsensual sexually explicit deepfakes. Others have used these apps for political propaganda.

