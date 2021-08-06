Spider-Man: Far From Home star Jacob Batalon is taking on the undead in a new series on Syfy called Reginald the Vampire. Based on the Fat Vampire book series by Johnny B. Truant, Batalon will play the titular Reginald, who is on a journey of self-discovery in his life as a vampire.

In a press release for the show, the logline is as follows: “Imagine a world populated by beautiful, fit and vain vampires. Reginald Baskin tumbles headlong into it as an unlikely hero who will have to navigate every kind of obstacle – the girl he loves but can’t be with, a bully manager at work and the vampire chieftain who wants him dead. Fortunately, Reginald discovers he has a few unrecognized powers of his own. A new show with a lot of heart and just enough blood, Reginald the Vampire proves the undead life is just as complicated as life itself.”

It’s going to be nice to see Batalon shine yet again. We spoke with him for his Quibi episode of 50 States of Fright, and he is such a delightful human and performer that it’s just wonderful to see him booked and busy—especially in Reginald the Vampire. Batalon is currently doing reshoots for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Jacob Batalon looking Ned ready for reshoots for #SpiderManNoWayHome! pic.twitter.com/rsnI1XQrzl — Spider-Man: No Way Home Updates 🕷 (@spideyupdated) August 5, 2021

Batalon is clearly so very excited about the show, and so are we!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacob Batalon (@lifeisaloha)

(image: Marcus Nartatez)

