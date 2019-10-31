comScore

Behold, the Scariest Thing of All: The Daily Bugle Twitter Account

Someone save Peter Parker!

By Rachel LeishmanOct 31st, 2019, 3:18 pm

J.K. Simmons plays J. Jonah Jameson in the Raimi Spider-Man films.

Ever look at a fictional character and think, “They definitely would not need a Twitter account?” Well, that’s how I felt about J. Jonah Jameson. And now, in a truly frightful Halloween twist, the Daily Bugle has its own Twitter account. The Spider-Man-hating words of J. Jonah Jameson are going to be live and on Twitter for all to see! And this time, smearing the name of Peter Parker!

How did I discover this terrifying feat? Well, I saw the slander of my sweet son, Peter Parker. As we know from the post-credits scene for Spider-Man: Far From Home, Mysterio had one more twist up his sleeve. Sending a fabricated video to J. Jonah Jameson (who gives off some real Alex Jones vibes) at the Daily Bugle, he made it seem as if Peter Parker faked the entire attack on London so that he could be the next big hero.

So, what does J. Jonah Jameson do? He outs a seventeen year old.

Back on October 24th, the account was started as a way of promoting the DVD release of Spider-Man: Far From Home but has now become my new favorite account to promote anything.

J. Jonah Jameson did his research though, using Flash Thompson as his source on all things Peter Parker and Spider-Man.

Worried that Jameson would tone down his wild theories? Don’t be! It’s still as outlandish as you’d think.

Using footage from Mysterio and directing us all to the actual website, the Daily Bugle is a very real place we can go to experience J. Jonah Jameson’s slandering of the webbed hero.

Or, well …

J. Jonah Jameson saying, "Slander is spoken; in print, it's libel" in the Spider-Man movies.

Could this get any better? Yes. When you go to the Daily Bugle, you might notice that it looks almost exactly like Alex Jones’ Infowars homepage. I have not stopped yelling about this for the last hour.

Does this mean we’re going to see more J. Jonah Jameson in the upcoming Spider-Man movies? I hope in very small amounts that, yes, we do, but who knows? Maybe he’ll be banned from social media like his real-life counterpart.

