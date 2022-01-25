Ivory Aquino to Play the First Trans Character in a DC Film in Batgirl

HBO Max has cast Ivory Aquino (Tales of the City, When We Rise) as Alysia Yeoh in the upcoming Batgirl film. Her landmark casting makes history as the first trans role played by a trans actor in a live-action DC comics movie.

The character, created by writer Gail Simone and artist Ardian Syaf, first appeared in Batgirl comics in 2011. Yeoh is Barbara Gordon/Batgirl’s best friend and roommate who works as a bartender.

Aquino was first rumored to be cast in the role after pictures surfaced of her on set with Leslie Grace, who plays Barbara/Batgirl.

Could this be our first look at Alysia Yeoh on the set of #Batgirl? This character was created by @GailSimone & Ardian Syaf for Batgirl (vol. 4) #1 in 2011 🦇 [📸@UnBoxPHD] pic.twitter.com/Z9TK7u00MV — Batgirl Film News 🦇 (@BatgirlFilm) January 17, 2022

DC also introduced the first trans superhero on television with Nia Nal/Dreamer, played by Nicole Maines on The CW’s Supergirl. The character quickly became a breakout favorite. In an interview with Collider, Maines said, “It’s been amazing, getting to see the response from the community and seeing how validated people are feeling. Getting to see Dreamer on their TVs every Sunday, it’s been so rewarding for me. And I get to go to conventions and meet folks who have come out of their shells and been given such confidence by this character. Seeing how people have been reaching out and saying, “Dreamer gave me the confidence to come out as trans,” is more than I could’ve ever asked for.”

DC has also featured several queer superheroes in the Arrowverse, with series like Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Black Lightning. Queer characters also appear in the animated Harley Quinn series, as well as the live-action film Birds of Prey.

Marvel debuted their first on-screen openly gay couple with Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) and his husband Ben (Haaz Sleiman) in Eternals. Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo appeared in a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo as a gay man in Steve Rogers’ Blip support group. Marvel’s lone onscreen live-action trans character was Gillian (played by trans activist Aneesh Sheth), Jessica Jones’s snarky secretary in Netflix’s Jessica Jones.

Batgirl is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life, Ms. Marvel) from a script by Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson. The film stars Leslie Grace (In the Heights) as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl. Grace is joined by J.K. Simmons, reprising his role as Commissioner Gordon (Barbara’s father) in the DCEU. Brendan Fraser is set to play pyromaniac villain Firefly, and Michael Keaton will be donning the cowl once more to play Batman.

