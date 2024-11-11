‘I’ve watched this like 3 times now:’ Please enjoy Michael Cohen getting trolled on his live stream

Look, things feel dark right now. There’s no denying that. We need to lean into our communities and work locally to try to take care of ourselves and push for the kind of world we know we deserve. But that’s hard work, and you have to take breaks. Sometimes, you just want to get petty satisfaction from watching one of Donald Trump’s former cronies get trolled on the internet in the dumbest, funniest way possible.

Following the results of the November 5 election, Michael Cohen attempted to do a livestream. In the clip, he’s defending himself against the fact he said he’d leave the US and then immediately changed his mind. “The following day, I turned around and I said there’s no chance in the world I’m leaving my country, thank you very much. Alright? I’m not leaving anywhere. You leave,” he says.

These are compassionate and winning words, obviously. And they were received with the exact level of seriousness they deserved—none at all. Someone on the stream was trolling Cohen the whole time, adding silly filters that Cohen was unable to figure out how to stop. The online hero aptly favors turning Cohen into a turkey, but he’s also transformed into Elvis, a cowboy, and more. Cohen attempts to block the camera before giving up and simply sighing in dejection.

It’s very rewarding to watch. I want to shake the hand of whoever choreographed these filters, working their anonymous magic like the Wizard of Oz.

I’ve watched this like 3 times now and I’m still laughing ? — Shelly (@LeafyMaple) November 8, 2024

If you don’t remember Michael Cohen, I envy you. Cohen started working as Trump’s lawyer in 2006, but gradually became something much more akin to a deal-maker or a fixer. Cohen’s the one who famously paid Stormy Daniels hush money in 2016, kicking off that whole scandal. That same year, Cohen also paid a similar settlement to a former Playboy Playmate of the Year, Karen McDougal.

Cohen once said he would “take a bullet” for Trump. But in 2018, while Trump was in the White House (the first time, sigh), Cohen flipped. That flip came to a head in 2023, when Cohen delivered a searing testimony against Trump in court. Granted, Trump went through a lot of trials—this was the fraud trial revolving around lying about the Trump organization’s assets. And he’s going to be president again! What fun we all have.

Cohen at least turned on Trump and contributed to the many legal cases against him. So as far as Trump cronies go, at least he’s not still in tow. However, that doesn’t mean we can’t laugh at him getting trolled on the internet. There’s much more substantial work we all have to do, but in the meantime, we have to find our small victories where we can right now.

